CHEPSTOW 1sts fell to a 134-run South Wales Premier 2 loss at Ynysygerwn, despite scoring 214 all out.
The hosts racked up a giant 348-5 off 50 overs, Cian Davies firing 109, Alex McCormack 97, Emmanual Bawa 67 and James Gau 55, as the visitors toiled in the field.
Chepstow’s Filip Chitnis took two for 78 off 10 overs, Lewys Jones 1-32, James Hall 1-80 and Rhys Leach 1-87.
In reply, the visitors reached 100-2 but challenging the target was always going to be an uphill task, and the run chase fizzled out with the last man dismissed with nine balls remaining.
Opener Bruno Chitnis put up some resistance scoring 54 off 104 balls, including eight fours, backed by Leach with 27 and James Kellaway – brother of Glamorgan star Ben – 21.
The boot was firmly on the other foot as regards the 2nds though, who ended the day 230-run home winners over Penarth 2nds in South East Wales 3.
Carwyn James scored a superb 163 off 119 balls, firing 24 fours and four sixes, sharing a 174-run second-wicket partnership with Lloyd Bartlett, who went on to finish 126 not out after striking 18 fours and two sixes.
Chepstow finished their 45 overs on 361-4, Malith Madurasinghe also contributing 27.
Penarth then reached 50 without loss, but the wheels then fell off, reduced to 66-6 and all out for 130 in 30 overs as Raahi Kumar took 5-38, Josh Tregaskes 3-26 and Scott Williams 1-9.
But the 3rds lost a tight game by three wickets at home to Croseyceiliog 3rds in SEW 12, after setting a target of 151 all out off 39.1 overs.
Luca Goddard scored 30 and Finlay Hillman 21 for the hosts, but the visitors reached 153-7 with 4.2 overs to spare, Rajendra Chitnis taking 3-19, Hillman 2-20 and Harry Harkins 2-27.
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