TOM Allan cracked a match-winning last over six in a blistering 116 not out as Penallt & Redbrook won a Forest Hundred thriller at home to Lydney.
The town side batted first with openers Ben Ferguson and Dave Kear putting on a masterclass batting display.
Penallt & Redbrook’s bowlers struggled to break the partnership as Ferguson smashed a fantastic 104 runs while Kear supported brilliantly with 56 not out.
The centurion’s innings was finally ended by Anand Babu, with Lydney finishing on a massive 167-2 off their 100 balls, and Vipin Planthanath taking the other wicket.
Allan and Kamaal Mitha opened the reply, but early wickets put Penallt under pressure.
Allan had other plans though, punishing the bowlers with boundaries and huge sixes while Ditto Davies rotated the strike well and gave valuable support scoring 10.
Skipper Vipin Sathy chipped in with 11 runs including two boundaries before being unluckily bowled by Jack O’Connell.
Penallt & Redbrook were in a dangerous position, but Allan continued an unbelievable knock to pass the 100 mark as the chase went down to the wire, supported at the end by Amal Saku who scored six not out.
In a nail-biting finale, the hosts needed six runs off two balls to win, and Allan smashed a massive six to seal an incredible victory for Penallt & Redbrook, finishing on 116 not out off just 45 balls, including seven sixes and nine fours.
At the weekend, neighbours St Briavels also won by 169 runs at home to Stinchcombe Stragglers in the Gloucestershire League, skipper Will Peters firing 78, David Crozier and Geraint Reynolds both 42s, Darryl Reynolds 33 not, Stuart Williams 23 and Tyrone Hoskins 22 in their 258-5 off 40 overs.
They then skittled Stragglers for 89 in 30 overs, Hoskins, Darryl Reynolds, Harry Lee and Tommy Rowe taking two wickets apiece.
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