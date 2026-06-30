MITCHELL Scorer took four wickets as Cinderford’s bowlers tore into Sheepscombe to emerge winners by 52 runs.
The Foresters had set a target of 148 but the home side were bowled out for 96 with more than 10 of their 40 overs still in hand.
Cinderford won the toss and elected to bat in this Gloucestershire Cricket League Division Four game.
Scorer was top run maker with 36 including five fours, closely followed by Dan Kibble’s 35 with seven boundaries.
The innings closed on 148 all out with five overs to go.
Sheepscombe were quickly in trouble as they limped to 11-3.
Scorer opened his account with the first ball of the second over when he bowled Tiaan Theron for 3-1.
Mitchell then took a catch off the spin of Mark House midway through the third over to dismiss Ed McDonald at 7-2.
Sheepscombe were then 11-3 when Scorer had Jack Thomas lbw in the fourth.
A fourth wicket stand of 21 was ended when Josh Edwards caught Dom Barringto.n off Scorer to make it 32-4.
Sheepscombe then lost three wickets for six runs.
Grantley Sims took a catch off Scorer to make it 48-5 midway through the 15th.
Mark Roberts then caught Joe Hobbins off Andrew Beavan’s second delivery of the following over to make it 50-6.
Safseer P then took the return from Dominic Hill for 54-7 at the end of the 18th over.
The home side managed to add 21 for the eighth over before Safseer claimed his second wicket by bowling Alex Brown with the third ball of the 24th.
Roberts then made it 90-9 when he caught Philip Longuet-Higgins leg before in the 29th.
A catch by Grantley Sims off the bowling of Safseer ended the chase on 96 in the 30th.
Scorer finished with figures of 4-28 off eight overs.
Safseer’s figures were 3-20 off 6.2, Mark House was 1-14 off six, Andrew Beavan 1-8 off four and Roberts 1-16 off five.
Cinderford Seconds had an emphatic 142-run over Ruardean Hill Thirds in Division 9A of the county league.
William Cook led the way with 88 off 70 balls after Cinderford were put into bat.
The opening pair of Steve Skelton and Chris Taylor put on 46 before Skelton was caught by Joss Moore off Parth Dave for 24.
Taylor quickly followed when he was bowled by Iona Moore for 19 and 48-2.
Cook and Heath Rawlings then put on 94 for the third wicket.
Harry Stanton made the breakthrough, bowling Rawlings for 28 including three fours.
When Cook was bowled by Becca Histead, Cinderford were 210-7 with his 88 including 12 fours and three sixes.
The innings closed on 234-9 with Histead having claimed four wickets, two for Stanton and one each for Moore and Dave.
The Ruardean batters struggled, going from 9-1 to 48-7.
Kuwait Theivendran took 3-6, Nathan French 2-21 with one wicket each for Dominic Holland, Rawlings and Daniel Roberts as Ruardean finished 100 all out in 28.5 overs.
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