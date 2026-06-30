SAM Skelton took three wickets and scored a half century as Ruardean Hill beat Forest Exiles in the Gloucestershire Cricket.
Skelton’s trio of wickets was matched by Alfie Jayne as the Exiles were bowled out for 170 in 36.4 overs.
Exiles lost two wickets in quick succession, a pattern that would be repeated later in the Division 6A match.
Ben Howells was caught by Riley Pearce off the bowling of Adam Cole for 23-1. That became 23-2 when Richard Grice was bowled by Jayne.
Ross Keddle and Callum Darke put on 27 for the third wicket when Keddle was bowled by Cole to leave the visitors on 50-3.
Again another wicket fell in short order as Exiles’ captain Drake was bowled by Skelton for 54-4.
The Exiles were boosted by a fifth wicket stand of 70 runs between Edward Cutler and Grant Keddle.
Keddle went for 16, including a six, bowled by Nick Jayne for 124-5 with Cutler next without the score having moved on when he was caught by Aaron Underwood off the bowling of Alfie Jayne.
Cutler was the highest scorer for the Aylburton club with 45 which included seven fours and a six.
Alfie Jayne bowled Rupert Carter to claim his final wicket with the score 142-7 followed by Aaron Barnett catching Oliver Huntley lbw for 147-8.
The last two wickets fell on 170 to Skelton who took the return from Liam Mealing and had Joe Stephenson lbw.
A second wicket stand saw Skelton and Nick Jayne pile on 84 as Ruardean reached 173-4 in 35.3 overs.
Skelton’s 54 included seven fours before he was bowled by Darke while Nick Jayne was caught lbw by Dan Keddle on 41.
The target was reached in spectacular style as Aaron Underwood hit a four and six off successive deliveries.
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