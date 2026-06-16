HUNTLEY openers Alex Gray and Wade Ridsdale proved impervious to the attack as they took their side to a 10-wicket victory at Lydney.
Skipper Alex Gray did most of the damage as he scored 110 off 71 balls as Huntley cruised to the target of 165.
Opening partner Ridsdale contributed 33 as the Gloucestershire Division 6A leaders passed the winning post with 14.3 of their 40 overs to spare.
Lydney Seconds were put into bat by visitors Huntley and were at 2-1 in the first over when Jake Bonser was caught leg before by Jason Saunders.
Saunders claimed his second wicket when he bowled Matthew Aldridge with the first ball of the third over for 4-2.
Lydney’s other opener, Dan Spencer, became the third wicket to fall when he was caught and bowled by Charlie Gayther in the sixth over to leave the home side on 17-3.
Gayther struck again with the first delivery of the eighth over as Ridsdale took a catch to leave Lydney in trouble at 20-4.
The Lydney innings was put back on track by Jack Batcock and James Legge who crafted a partnership of 96 for the fifth wicket.
Both batsmen passed 50 with Batcock eventually going for 54 off 80 balls, bowled by Gray in the 32nd over.
His innings included eight boundaries.
Legge became Saunders’s third wicket when he caught leg before midway through the 38th over.
He had scored 51 off 92 balls including five fours and Lydney were 147-6.
Saunders took his final wicket with the second ball of the final over when he bowled Scott James to make it 155-7.
The inning closed on 164-7 with Jake Carvell and Tom Hayward the not out batsmen.
Carvell had scored seven while Hayward had added 19 off 22 balls including a couple of fours.
Huntley set out their stall quickly, scoring 25 off the first three overs including three straight fours by Gray in a 13-run third over.
They followed up with another trio of boundaries in 16 runs off the fourth, taking the total to 41.
Gray hit his first six of the afternoon in the eighth over as Huntley hit the 60 mark.
A maiden from Legge helped but Huntley were 66 without loss after 10 overs.
Steady batting took Huntley to 111 after 19 but then Gray opened out to hit a six with the first ball of the 20th.
A total of 32 runs from the 23rd and 24th left Huntley just two runs short and they came from a wide and a single by Ridsdale.
Gray’s 110 included 18 fours and three maximums.
He was understandably pleased with his side’s performance.
He said: “It was a good win in tough conditions, the boundaries are very long.
“You’ve got to bat yourself in and the runs flow.
“It’s been good (the season). We’ve got a good set up with good coaching staff and we’ve had the availability which is important.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.