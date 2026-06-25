THE weather gods were not onside for Penallt Tennis Club’s annual doubles championships, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for the Saturday of the June 6/7 weekend.
However, the participants showed proper Welsh fortitude to start at 9.30am prompt and completed the schedule despite getting a good soaking.
The field included an extremely wide age range including five teenagers plus at least half a dozen over-70s.
The youngsters made an excellent showing, having been brought on by club coach Sean Jones, playing to an extremely high standard.
And the youngest, 13-year-old Lyra Swayne, partnered by Sean took the mixed doubles title beating holders Bev Leaf and veteran Peter Dimmock in the final 6-4, 6-4.
Peter then had to contend with some real power in the men’s doubles final in the form of young Tomas Vieregge, who hits the ball harder than any other player at the club.
He was partnered by Dan Cassidy and they took the title from Peter and the stylish Mo Alalami 6-4, 6-2 in a match that provided great entertainment for the good-sized crowd.
The Ladies’ doubles was won by another youngster in Emily Blair, playing with Bev Leaf, against Bozena Tytko and Steph Howell.
She was on court with three very experienced players, all being previous club singles champions.
This proved the closest final with the result decided by a tie-break after the first two sets were shared 6-4, 1-6.
The plate competitions were altogether more leisurely but nonetheless enjoyable.
Jeff Goodlass and Chris Jones won the men’s plate 6-2, 6-3 against Chris Hollick and Chris Adams.
The ladies’ plate was retained by Juliet Bucknall and Rosie Adams who beat Corinne Cassidy and Alice Wilson 6-4, 6-5.
And the mixed plate went to Rosie and Chris Adams 6-2, 6-4 against Emily Ryder and Pete Bryden.
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