BUILDING on a superb season, Monmouth Tri Club’s Jak Smith aced the European Triathlon Age Group Championships in Tarragona, Catalonia, coming first in the 25 to 29 age category.
With a total time of one hour 57 minutes 54 seconds, Jak cleared the 1.5km swim in 21.33, the 40km bike ride in 56.15 and the 10km run in 36.47.
While Jak was enjoying Spanish sun, fellow member Claire Jackson was treated to chillier conditions in the Plymouth Middle Distance Triathlon.
Competitors battled with bitter seas and a 500m extended swim, with some athletes aborting their race.
Despite this, Claire had an inspiring finish, coming first in her age group and third woman overall, finishing the 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 20km run in 7.25.31.
Also in the south, Nick Cuttlefish took on the Weymouth Middle Distance Triathlon, managing a tyre change and still coming fifth man.
James Peters scored another high with the Offa’s Dyke 15 trail run, finishing in 2.09.00.
Finishing the club’s weekend events, Martin Adams, Katie Peters and Andrew Washbrook took on the tough Dragon Ride, which provides a choice of four mammoth routes through the Swansea valleys and Brecon Beacons, with potential elevations of 4504m.
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