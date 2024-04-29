USK CC played two home warm-up games at the weekend against Surrey tourists Stoke d'Abernon.
The visitors had the better of things in Saturday's encounter, running out winners by 47 runs, but the hosts hit back on Sunday to secure a 75-run win.
In a rain-hit Saturday game, Stoke scored 154-6 off their 30 overs, Will Gudgeon top-scoring with 54.
In reply, Usk got off to a reasonable start reaching 63-1, but then lost the next nine wickets for only 46 more runs before being bowled out for 109 in 27.3 overs.
Opener Hugo Caldicott notched 32, but the only other batters in double figures were Jamie Jones with 19 and Ollie Rayner with 11.
But there was a sunnier outlook both in terms of weather and Usk's performance on Sunday, as they set a target of 166-7 off their 40 overs.
Fifth man Sidharth Ramesh top scored with 38, backed by Matt Hancock with 31, Matthew Williams with 21 and Caldicott with 20.
And the bowlers soon had the visitors on 39-3 before before reducing them to 91-9 in the 26th over when stumps were drawn and they headed to the pavilion for some well-earned refreshment.
Former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar took 3-17 off four overs, Freddie Wolfenden 3-26 off eight and Matthew Williams 2-14 off five.
The midweek XI host Newport Tigers on Wednesday night (May 1, 6.15pm), before the 1sts travel to Ammanford on Saturday and the 2nds host Chepstow 2nds.
Chepstow 1st XI host Ynysygerwn on Saturday, while Monmouth 1sts host Sully Centurions 2nds and Llanarth 1st XI go to Ponthir.
Penallt & Redbrook host Upton St Leonards 2nds, Monmouth 2nds travel to face Blackwood 3rds and Llanarth 2nds host Crumlin.