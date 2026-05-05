TWO Wye Valley fundraisers are cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats the hard way – off road – in memory of a youngster who lit up people's lives.
Mike Baggott and Paul Jones are taking on the huge challenge to raise money for Lydbrook-based charity Brody’s Trust.
And having set off on Sunday, April 26, they are due to reach Joy's Green primary school tomorrow evening (Thursday, May 7), where Brody's Sensory Hub was launched last year.
Nikki Baggott from Mitcheldean set up the trust in memory of her and Mike's son Brody, who died aged 10 in 2019, to provide a therapeutic multi-sensory service centre for children with complex and additional needs, which her son was unable to access.
As a trustee, keen cyclist Paul sees first-hand the challenges faced by youngsters with additional needs and the families who support them, as well as the life-changing impact Brody’s Trust has in creating understanding, inclusion, and opportunities that families struggle to find elsewhere.
And wanting to give something truly meaningful back, Paul came up with a bold idea: to cycle from John O’Groats to Land’s End, choosing the toughest route possible – off-road, along dirt tracks, and camping out.
They have had to battle wind, rain and rugged terrain since starting, but are well over half way and still going strong.
While Mike was not a cyclist, supporting the Trust that carries son Brody’s name continues to matter deeply to him.
When Paul shared the idea, Mike knew straight away he had to help his friend take on the demanding journey, making extraordinary changes in preparation – including losing nine stone – so he could be strong enough, physically and mentally, to take on the challenge and honour Brody’s legacy., committing to every mile, no matter how tough.
They are funding the challenge themselves, covering the cost of bikes, specialist kit, camping equipment and supplies, and are looking for sponsorship to help support the journey and raise as much as possible for Brody’s Trust.
When setting up the trust, Nikki said: “Those with complex care needs are more than capable of living a life filled with magic and joy, but the lack of any local resources meant we were limited on what we could do as a family.”
After reaching out, she found other parents struggling with the same isolation issues but realised there was nowhere to meet up with them, only in hospitals where their children were being treated.
Nikki recalls Brody loving having his sensory toys around him and chilling on this music sensory mat, where the music would vibrate up through.
Nikki added: “That was just magic for Brody. This would help settle his tired little body and relax. He used to love listening to the bubble tubes, after a night with no sleep, this would also help him relax enough to settle."
Keep up with the duo’s progress and support them at Mike's and Paul's John O'Groats to Land's End Facebook and Crowdfunder pages.
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