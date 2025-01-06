TOUR de France winner Geraint Thomas has outlined his plans for the upcoming 2025 season, which is set to be his final year in the pro peloton.
The 38-year-old Welshman, who owns the St Tewdrics wedding venue near Chepstow, will retire at the end of the season after 18 years of racing at Barloworld and Ineos.
Speaking to teammate Michał Kwiatkowski at pre-season training camp, he said his 2025 will be focussed on stage racing, starting with the Tour Down Under later this month in Australia, and possibly finishing with the Tour of Britain.
"It'll be my 10th Tour Down Under," Thomas said in a 'behind-the-scenes' video from Ineos' pre-season camp in Spain.
"For me, it's the best place to start, you have a month or five weeks down there with consistent training and good weather – it's ideal," added the cyclist, who named the Blorenge's Tumble overlooking Abergavenny as one of his favourite hill rides in his book Mountains According to G.
"Come back, I think at the moment Algarve then a few stage races – Tirreno-Adriatico, Catalunya."
He'll be giving the spring one-day cobbled classics a miss though, saying: "The Classics are just too crazy for me now, I think. You've got to be prepared to crash. I'm not sure I've got the minerals for that anymore."
But he's hoping to race one final Tour de France in what would be his 14th outing at the race he won in 2018, finished second at in 2019 and third in 2022.
"I'd love to do one more Tour. Maybe the Tour of Britain to finish it all off," Thomas said.