A THUMPING 5-0 Wildsmith Meadow win over Banbury United sent Newent Town into a first cup final in eight years on Saturday.
Semi-final victory in the UHL Supplementary Challenge Cup marked another huge milestone under management team Luke Handley and Zaq Hussain, in a season that has seen the Daffs reach the FA Vase First Round for the first time, and a best-ever points tally in Hellenic League Division One, with promotion still up for grabs.
Sam Judge fired them in front after 13 minutes before Luke Firkins with his first goal for the club doubled the lead within three minutes.
And just before the half hour, Newent were in complete control, Kyle Taylor letting fly with a left-foot shot that flew into the top corner for 3-0.
Five minutes into the second half, and the Daffs were in dreamland, Firkins firing his second for 4-0.
And a fifth from Dylan Hart late on put the icing on the cake, with either Shortwood United or Alcester Town their opponents in the final.
The club posted: “We’re incredibly proud of the collective effort from our players, volunteers, and management team.
"In their first season in charge, Luke Handley and Zaq Hussain have done a brilliant job
In Division One of the North Gloucestershire League, Harrow Hill A edged a dramatic nine-goal contest against Bream Reserves as second took on third
A late penalty gave the visitors a 4-5 win to go to the top of table
The visitors started the brighter and took an early lead when a corner was forced over the line at close range.
Bream gradually settled and equalised through Brad Willetts, who headed in at the back post following a well‑placed cross from Nathan Meredith after half an hour.
As the pitch deteriorated, the match became increasingly scrappy.
Hill regained the lead before half-time when a quick throw‑in led to a shot that took a deflection and found the bottom corner.
The second half opened with sustained pressure from Harrow Hill, but stand‑in goalkeeper Matt Aldridge produced several important saves to keep Bream in the game.
Bream drew level again after an hour when Meredith scoring a penalty after being brought down in the box
A Harrow Hill player was sent to the sin‑bin but theyresponded quickly, breaking Bream’s offside line before finishing calmly to make it 3–2.
Bream equalised for a third time when a low cross from their Man-off-the-Match Willetts struck a defender’s arm, earning another penalty, which Jordan Griffiths converted with 20 minutes left.
However, Bream were reduced to 10-men shortly afterwards when Meredith received a second yellow card.
With the numerical advantage, Harrow Hill again found success, restoring their lead with a composed finish.
Bream showed resilience and levelled with just five minutes left when Griffiths’ strike was tipped onto the bar.
Willetts was quickest to react and his goal made it 4-4.
The winner came late on when Harrow Hill were awarded a penalty during a crowded goalmouth scramble.
The spot‑kick was converted, sealing a hard‑fought victory.
Harrow Hill have a one point advantage over Soudley Reserves with Bream a further two points behind
Harry Speakman scored three for Hill with the other goals coming from Ian Scrivens and Sam Harris.
Ryan Bennett was Hill’s Man-of-the-Match.
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