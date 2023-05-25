A BRILLIANT unbeaten century from in-form David Teague steered Monmouth 1st XI to a nail-biting seven-wicket home success against Whitchurch Heath Thirds with just one ball to spare in the South-East Wales League Division 7.
In reply to the Cardiff club’s 195-7 from 40 overs, man-of-the-match Teague (101 not out) led Monmouth’s response with a chanceless knock – his second successive undefeated hundred.
Backed up by all-rounder Peter Keay (45), Teague hammered 18 boundaries last Saturday in one of the best innings at the Sports Ground for a long time.
Teague and Keay, who hit five fours and a blistering six, took Monmouth, sponsored by Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, to the brink of victory with a vital third-wicket stand.
Teenager Will Hickmott (seven not out) joined Teague at the crease in a tense finale before the former Glamorgan Seconds player smashed the winning runs - to bring up a deserved hundred - in 39.5 overs.
Earlier, Teague’s teenage son, Jake Teague (20), and vice-captain Ian Morgan (18) had got Monmouth’s innings off to a decent start before both fell in quick succession.
Previously, young wicketkeeper Henry Sullivan dazzled behind the stumps with four sharp catches on his 1st XI debut for Monmouth.
And opening bowler Duncan Delreeve captured 3-15 in an outstanding eight-over stint as Monmouth took control, reducing Whitchurch Heath to 65-4 after 20 overs in hot conditions.
Despite the efforts of Aled Jones (1-25 from six overs); Teague (1-25); captain Gareth Jones (1-46) and his teenage son Osian Jones (0-18 from five), Heath’s Will Millburn (78 not out) and Barr (35) hit back for the visitors and propelled them to a competitive total, which Monmouth eventually overhauled.
Paul Brooks and Keay were among the catches for Monmouth, who travel to Corntown to face Vale 2nds this Saturday (12.30pm start).
The returning Jonathan Roberts cracked a match-winning unbeaten 57 in Monmouth Seconds’ excellent six-wicket away victory against Lisvane 5ths in Division 12 East.
A strong bowling and fielding display by Neil Saunders’ side, sponsored by Latorre Consultancy, shot out Lisvane for 103 in 37.3 overs.
Vice-captain Nick Robinson (2-3), Kieran Shaw (2-15), Kit Skailes (2-29 from eight overs), Tony Brennan (1-8 from six), Roberts (1-12 from eight) and Sam Brennan (1-27 from seven), all bowled superbly for Monmouth.
Wicketkeeper Barry Jones, Simon Kidd, Tony Brennan and Roberts all held catches, while Andrew Dobbie and Nick Holt were excellent in the field.
Despite Shaw’s 25, Monmouth lost early wickets before Roberts arrived at the crease. The former 1st XI opening bowler blasted 11 boundaries in an unbeaten half-century to power the visitors to the target in the 31st over.
This Saturday, Monmouth 2nds host Crumlin 2nds at the Sports Ground (12.30pm start).
Monmouth 3rds put up a spirited performance in a 77-run home loss to Rogerstone Welfare 3rds in Division 13 East at Chippenham Fields.
Early wickets from Sam Uttley (3-31 from 8) and Tom Russell (2-56) had the Newport club in trouble before a majestic 140 not out from Sibghat Majeed transformed the match.
Joe Atkinson (1-23 from 8) and captain Chris Powles (1-45) picked up wickets for Monmouth, while Greg Thomas took a catch and wicketkeeper Dannie Stone engineered a run-out, as Rogerstone reached 258-8 from 40 overs.
After the interval, Harry Williams struck his top score of 39, while his father Matt Williams (27), Uttley (24), and the injured Becky Townsend, who made a defiant 22 not out in her highest score for the club, led Monmouth, sponsored by Gwalia Consulting Ltd, to a respectable 181 all out.
Sean McCluskey (10) and Russell (10) also reached double figures for Monmouth Thirds, who travel to Abertillery Seconds this Saturday (12.30pm).
A hard-hitting 47 from Delreeve, who blazed five sixes, and 28 not out from Henry Sullivan were the highlights in the Monmouth midweek team’s seven-wicket friendly defeat last week at neighbouring Goodrich.
Dobbie (19) and Uttley (16 not out) chipped in for Monmouth, who reached 136-5 from 20 overs against a decent Goodrich attack.
Powles (1-14) and Andrew Potter-Irwin (1-10) each picked up a wicket for Monmouth, but Porter (76 not out) swept the Herefordshire villagers to the target.
Monmouth resume their Newport District Midweek campaign at home tonight (Wednesday 31st May) against Kings XI (6pm).
To sign-up for junior, senior or women’s cricket, contact chairman, Dave Walters, by emailing [email protected]