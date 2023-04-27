Monmouth Golf Club president Mike Hatch invited new club captain Rob Pilot, supported by Ladies Captain Lindsay Watkins and Seniors Captain Claude Dubé, to get the 2023 season under way on Sunday (April 30), with their ceremonial drives off the first tee, witnessed by over 100 members and guests.
A fantastic day ensued with a competitive Texas Scramble and nearest the pin challenges, followed by a wonderful lunch prepared by Emma Henry and her bar team.
There was great banter from James “Fines-Meister” Ridley, as he punished wayward behaviour and questionable golfing etiquette, with the money raised going to the club captain’s nominated charity, St David’s Hospice Care.
It was really pleasing to see numerous new golfers attending, with some taking part in their first ever competition, joining so many longstanding members from all sections of the club.
Owned and run by the members for the members, Monmouth Golf Club is thriving due to the great work of so many volunteers and staff, including the hard-working green-keeping team of Chris Howley, Matt Auld, and Dave Hudson.
There are many events and competitions planned for the year, including the Men’s, Ladies’ and Seniors’ Club Opens, annual club memorial days and the Summer Solstice 72-Holes in-a-day challenge, which all bodes well for a fantastic summer of golf.
A club spokesperson said: “Arguably the prettiest golf course in Wales, Monmouth Golf Club offers fantastic value for money and flexible membership options for players of all ages and abilities.”