TWO goals in as many minutes early in the final of the North Gloucestershire League’s J O Roberts Cup put Westbury United firmly on the path to glory.
A third goal soon after the interval increased the pressure on opponents Blakeney.
A goal with the final whistle in sight was not enough to turn the game around for Blakeney and it ended 3-1 to Westbury.
The final pitted second in the North Gloucestershire Premier against fourth and ended with more heartbreak for Blakeney who just missed out on promotion.
The teams met at Harrow Hill’s Larksfield Road ground for the last of the North Gloucestershire League’s three hospital cups.
Westbury took to their task from the whistle and put early pressure on Blakeney with a few early chances.
Blakeney broke out looking for chances but it was Westbury’s Dillon Pennant who broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal after some 15 minutes.
The men in red had hardly had time to recover before they went further behind.
Jason Littleton was put through into box and he beat Blakeney keeper Wesley James for the first of his two goals.
Westbury continued to probe while Blakeney also created further chances but neither side could get the decisive touch and United went into the break two goals to the good.
Littleton got his second early in the second half, cementing his side’s hold on the trophy.
The game settled down with both sides probing but creating few clear cut chances.
With time running out, the game sparked back into life with Blakeney seeking the goal that would give them hope.
They went close, forcing an outstanding reaction save from Westbury stopper Kurt Oakes.
Blakeney did pull one back in the closing stages through substitute Taylor Griffin but Westbury closed out the game for their first final win in the competition for some time.
United skipper Alex Maton said the win was “amazing” and put it down largely to his side “passion”.
He said: “We haven’t won it for 10 years or longer.
“We’ve made a few finals but not won so it’s great to win it this time.
“The whole team had the passion. We really wanted to win.
“They did come back toward the end and you think are they going to turn it but we stayed calm and focused for the win
League secretary Roger Sansom said £777 had been taken at the gate which will go the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity, along with the money raised at the Geo Sandoe and F J Pope games.
He said: “With this being the last of the three finals, we have now taken £2,422 and that’s for the air ambulance.”
Mr Sansom also thanked the Harrow Hill club for the use of the ground and facilities.
He also thanked the match officials Michael Thomas, Kieron Roberts and Abdul Ramli for their contribution in this final and across the season.
The cups and medals were presented by Clive Wilkes, the president of the league and former Premier League referee.
The winners of the Geo Sandoe Cup were Mushet & Coalway Reserves while the F J Pope Cup was won by Whitecroft Reserves.
Blakeney: Rohan Wilson, Luke Roberts, Wesley James, Jack Morgan, Ryan Smith, Joshua Watts, Dan Edmunds, Ben Rudd, Bailey James, Brendan Meager (capt), Keiran James, Sam Dean. Substitutes: Rikki Gibson, Taylor Griffin, Carl James, Callum Parker.
Westbury Utd: Pierce Clarkson, Joe D’Ambragio, Thomas Gover, Harry Howells, Jason Littleton, Alex Maton (capt), Kurt Oakes, Dillon Pennant, Charlie Snook, Jamie Ward, Joe Yarworth,
Substitutes: Lee Brickley, Elian Dickinson Clarkson, George Ford, Cameron Hill, Morgan Shellam.