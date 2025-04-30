MUSHET & Coalway Reserves took the North Gloucestershire League’s Geo Sandoe Cup with a 5-0 win over Ellwood Reserves.
They added the cup to the Division Two title for the double.
Lewis Edwards and Ryan Stalley both scored twice with one for Louis Jones.
The two second division clubs had made it to the final by beating first division opposition to make Sunday’s showdown at The Rec, the home of Lydney Town.
Mushet started brightly and were a goal up within 10 minutes.
Ellwood responded with a sustained period of pressure and created a number of chances but could not find the decisive final touch.
A second goal midway through the half relieved the pressure for Mushet.
A third goal for Mushet early in the second half tightened their grip on the trophy and two more scores underlined their dominance.
Ellwood continued to press for a consolation goal and there was a strong shout for a penalty which was turned down by the official.
The cup, runners’ up trophy and players’ medals were presented by North Gloucestershire League executive committee member Jason Wood on behalf of league sponsor Graham Clements of Coleford-based Express Windows.
Mushet’s joint managers, Kieran Murray and Jordan Nott – who took on the job at the start of the season – praised their team on the day and the wider squad.
Kieran said: “We expected to stay strong and we expected to score but I I wouldn't have said five nil before the game, so over the moon.”
More than £1,600 has been raised through gate receipts from this game and the FJ Pope Cup for the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.
The last of the three “hospital cups” – the JO Roberts – takes place between Blakeney and Westbury at Harrow Hill on Sunday (May 4). Kick-off 2.30pm