Ross Women’s Cup
Tupsley 1 Ross Juniors Women 9
ELLA Jones hit four goals as Ross Juniors Women ran riot on Sunday at Tupsley in the first round of the Ross Cup.
The game started in blustery conditions, but this did not affect Ross who flew out of the blocks, and soon had their first goal.
Cara Wright’s throw found Holly Thomas whose turn and shot came back off the post with Ella following up and finishing well to put Ross 1-0 up.
Juniors, sponsored by 21Wellbeing, were firing and Amy Riggs played through to Thomas whose shot saw some good goal keeping to keep it at 1-0.
Wright then played in Riggs, whose through ball saw Jones beat the keeper with a first time finish to make it 2-0.
Mica Walker, who was showing her versatility, next played a nice ball down the line to Nelly Penny, whose close control enabled her to find Macy Walker.
Macy then fed inside to Riggs who hit a half volley into the corner of the net for 3-0 within 15 minutes.
Ross were now playing some lovely football and the recently introduced Ruby Wood then found Isabelle Clarke, who played back in to Ruby, whose turn and drive got Ross on the front foot.
Wood’s through ball found Jones who then pushed the ball round the keeper, finishing from the tightest of angles for 4-0.
Ross added another on the half-hour mark when Wright, Abbie Fuszard, Macy Walker and Jones linked up superbly to find Riggs whose finish gave them a 5-0 lead.
Against the run of play, Juniors then conceded a penalty which saw the hosts get on the scoresheet.
Ross regrouped and a goal kick saw Immy Stephen play a one-two with Fuszard who then beat the press with a fine pass to Wright.
She found Jones, whose first time pass inside to Macy Walker to put in Penny whose decent effort was matched by a great save.
It was 5-1 at the break, but Ross had a wake-up call straight after the restart, when keeper Stephen got across her goal from one side to the other to produce an unreal save.
This sparked Juniors back into life, and Hollie Mace, Thomas and and Macy Walker seized control of the the game again as Thomas found Riggs who put in Jones for her hat-trick and a 6-1 lead.
Macy Walker then won the ball and flicked it around the corner to Riggs to play inside to Thomas for a seventh goal.
After her goal direct from a corner the previous Sunday, Mace then proved that it was no fluke as she produced the same again to make it 8-1.
Ross were running riot now, and next came the goal of the game with Wright hitting a 30-yard worldie in the last minute to round off the scoring at 9-1.
Ross Juniors Women host Ledbury Swifts on Sunday (Jan 28), while Juniors Ladies visit Cinderford Town Ladies, both games in the Herefordshire Women’s League..