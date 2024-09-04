NEWENT Town battled to a point at fellow basement side Southam United in Saturday's Hellenic One clash.
Victory would have seen them climb clear of the bottom three, but the hosts levelled Ryan Dobbins' first half opener with 25 minutes left, and despite suffering a red card minutes later held on to share the points.
At least the Daffs got something – near neighbours Ross Juniors men launched their North Gloucestershire 1 campaign with a 7-0 drubbing at home to Soudley.
Newent Town's second string also had to play second best on Saturday, losing 2-0 at home to Tytherington Rocks.
Elsewhere, Ruardean Hill Rangers went 1-0 up in the first minute at Stoke Gifford having survived a one-on-one at their end, as a break out saw Steve Clark firing home an Alex Stephens cross.
That was as good as it got in the Gloucestershire League clash though, Stoke levelling just before the break and adding two more afterwards, the second from the spot, for a 3-1 win.
But Lydbrook shared the points 1-1 at Mushet & Coalway to go fifth in Gloucestershire Northern 2.
And Mitcheldean launched their North Gloucestershire Premier campaign with a 4-0 win at Milkwall, Sam Dowle with a brace and solo strikes for Ben Bennett and Chris Whitehead.
Howle Hill lost out 3-1 at Weston to Lydney A, Robert Hatch with the consolation, but Huntley were in seventh heaven winning 7-0 at home to Ruardean Hill 2nds.
It was also magnificent seven for Longhope in NG1, winning 7-1 away to Woolhope 2nds with four goals from former Juniors striker Florin Crainic, backed by strikes from Harry Daunter, Matty Hill and Dan Morgan.
Mitcheldean 2nds lost 3-2 at home to Broadwell A in NG2, Jean Alvarez and Aidan Reynolds the hosts’ scorers, while Ruardean United won by the same margin at home to Bream 2nds, Alex Rowles with a brace and Ollie Rocke with one.
Lydbrook A also launched their NG3 campaign with a 2-1 home win over Westbury 2nds.
Fixtures this Saturday (Sept 7) include – Newent T v Wellington, Bristol University v Newent T Dev, Sharpness v Ruardean Hill, Lydbrook v King’s Stanley, Howle Hill v Milkwall, Huntley v Westbury, Mitcheldean v Harrow Hill 2nds, Ruardean Hill 2nds v Whitecroft, Longhope v Redbrook, Lydbrook 2nds v Yorkley, Ruardean Utd v Mushet & Coalway 2nds, Whitecroft 2nds v Mitcheldean 2nds, English Bicknor 2nds v Lydbrook A, Westbury 2nds v Ruardean Hill A.