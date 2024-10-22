ROSS Juniors Women gave hosts Wellington the boot in the first round of the County Cup on Sunday, running out 3-0 winners.
Macy Walker fired Juniors in front after just four minutes with a well-struck low shot after a quick break caused chaos in the opposition box.
This put them in control, and but for some fine blocks and a couple of good saves they could have been out of sight early doors.
Then on 23 minutes a fine Keira Brain pass put Millie Malsom through and she cut inside to make it 2-0.
And eight minutes before half-time, Ross pressure forced a rash clearance which Meg Boardman seized on to set Lauren Creed free behind the Wellington defence, and her cross was played on by Bea Zuka for Malsom to score her second for 3-0
The wind got progressively stronger after the break, and Ross found it hard to break out, but strong defensive and midfield work kept Wellington at bay.
Ross also hit the post through a Ruby Wood effort while Walker and Lily Irving brought saves from the keeper, but it stayed 3-0 to the final whistle.
All Juniors home games were off at the weekend due to flooded pitches, although the club held a fantastic fundraising night at the clubhouse with Arsenal legend Alan Smith and EasterEnders legend Tom Watt.
Newent Town were also rained off at Cheltenham Saracens, but elsewhere Ruardean Hill Rangers eased through to the next round of the Gloucestershire Senior Amateur Cup with a 5-0 home win over Cheltenham Civil Service 2nds, Finley Jones and Steve Clark with braces and Taylor Blaby with one, while Lydbrook also went through 3-0 at Staunton & Corse.
Mitcheldean stayed top of North Gloucestershire Premier with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Blakeney, Charlie Meek with a brace.
But basement boys Ruardean Hill 2nds were blitzed 12-1 at second-placed Milkwall, Jody Taylor firing an incredible eight goals.
Longhope marched on at the top of NG1 with a 4-2 home win over Redmarley & Tibberton, Florin Crainic with two, and Richard May and Dan Morgan with one apiece.
And Henry Cooper provided the knock out blows for Lydbrook 2nds with a hat-trick at home to Staunton 2nds in another 4-2 win, Louis Overthrow with the other goal.
Mitcheldean 2nds beat Winchcombe 2nds 3-2 at home to progress in the GFA Minor Cup North alongside Ruardean United, 4-0 home winners over Rank Outsiders thanks to a Josh Street hat-trick and one from Lukas Holse.