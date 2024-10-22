Newent Town were also rained off at Cheltenham Saracens, but elsewhere Ruardean Hill Rangers eased through to the next round of the Gloucestershire Senior Amateur Cup with a 5-0 home win over Cheltenham Civil Service 2nds, Finley Jones and Steve Clark with braces and Taylor Blaby with one, while Lydbrook also went through 3-0 at Staunton & Corse.