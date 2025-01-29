A 65TH-minute Christiano Ascencao goal gave Newent Town a morale boosting third league win of the season over high-flying visitors Redditch Borough on Saturday, as they try and pull off a second great escape in two seasons.
The 1-0 win still sees them second from bottom in Hellenic One, but the Daffs have certainly become more competitive in recent run outs, drawing and losing by the odd goal in their previous four games.
Ascencao had two big chances to open the scoring in the first half, rounding the keeper before his effort was cleared off the line on five minutes and then firing inches over the bar on the half-hour mark.
But 20 minutes into the second period he made no mistake, tapping in for a 1-0 lead.
Leroy Odiero almost made it two stabbing just wide of the post, but Newent held on to their slender lead for three precious points.
But mid-table Gloucestershire League outfit Ruardean Hill lost out 2-1 at home to Stoke Gifford, the visitors going in front after a first-half goalmouth scamble, Steve Clark then levelling from Ollie Mason’s through ball after the break, before another scramble late on saw the visitors poke home the winner.
Lydbrook Athletic walloped hosts Wichcombe 6-0 to go fourth in Gloucestershire Northern 2 however, Liam James firing a hat-trick, backed by strikes from Finlay Morris, Aaron Powell and James Matthews.
Mitcheldean kept up the pressure on North Gloucestershire Premier leaders Westbury with a 4-0 home win over Ellwood, Sam Dowle (2), Rhys Long and Hayden Burford the scorers.
Huntley also won 2-0 away to Broadwell 2nds, while a second half leveller from Joseph Thomas secured a 1-1 draw for Howle Hill away to Lydney A.
Lydbrook 2nds lost 4-2 at home to Soudley in the JO Roberts Cup, and Ruardean Hill 2nds crashed out 5-1 away to Harrow Hill 2nds.
Mitcheldean 2nds were hammered 8-0 away to Mushet & Colway 2nds in NG2, but Ruardean United drew won 3-3 at home to Harrow Hill A, Gavin Kate, Josh Street and Dylan Fury on target.
Ruardean Hill A also won 3-0 at home to Rank Outsiders 2nds in NG3, Aaron Barnett with a brace backed by one from Brian Burke.
Fixtures this Saturday (February 1) include – Cheltenham Saracens v Newent Town, Ross Juniors v Sling, Ruardean Hill Rangers v Gala Wilton, Newent Town Dev v Bishops Cleeve Dev, Lydbrook Athletic v Stonehouse 2nds, Huntley v Harrow Hill 2nds, Mitcheldean v Blakeney, Whitecroft v Ruardean Hill 2nds, Longhope v Woolaston 2nds, Lydbrook Athletic 2nds v Redmarley & Tibberton Utd, Broadwell A v Mitcheldean 2nds, Ruardean Utd v Redbrook Rovers 2nds, Blakeney 2nds v Lydbrook Athletic A, Ruardean Hill A v Staunton & Corse A.