Monmouth Town were held to a late 2-2 draw in their Gwent Premier League clash on the weekend at home against PILCS writes James Townley.
After an important win against RTB Ebbw Vale the weekend prior, the Kingfishers were looking to continue that positive momentum. However, a goal in the 87th minute from PILCS denied them their fourth win in a row.
It was a positive start for Monmouth, with Jacob Perrella proving to be a threat on the right-hand side. His first chance, however, hit the side netting. PILCS’ Daniel Williams created his side’s first chance, as a poorly cleared attack gave the visitors’ #10 a chance, but his shot went wide. Town then won a free kick on the edge of the box, with Dan Macdonald stepping up to take it. He placed the ball into the top right corner, giving Monmouth the lead.
The scoreline remained one goal to the hosts as the match reached the halfway point, as PILCS looked to try to get back level in the second half. It didn’t take them long, as seven minutes into the final 45 minutes of play, Ashley Jayne scored the equaliser for his side.
It was a great long ball played in from Macaulay Pattimore, whose ball into the box found Jayne’s diving header to make it level once more. Moments later, Monmouth had a great chance to get back ahead, with Brad Phillips making a great run up the left side of the pitch.
He then played the ball into the box, but Perrella just missed the ball in front of goal. Just a few minutes later, a similar passage of play occurred. Although this time, Phillips found Perrella, who played Lamin Ndure the ball, whose strike gave the Kingfishers the lead once more. Despite their efforts to retain the lead, the equaliser came in the 88th minute, with Jayne again the goal scorer. His sixth goal in his past two matches.
The referee then concluded what had been a frustrating afternoon for the Kingfishers, who could have gone even further clear at the top of the table. Monmouth manager Sam Palmer said after the game that he thought his side ‘actually played alright’.
He said, “We were obviously a little bit frustrated in the dressing room after the game because we did a lot of the stuff that we wanted to do. We came in at half-time, and we’d played well and we were thinking ‘We probably should have been 2,3,4 up but we’re not.’ We are just disappointed that we switched off in two key moments, very similar moments, that ultimately resulted in two goals conceded and us drawing the game.”
The seconds were also in league action on the weekend, but they suffered a 4-1 away defeat to Chepstow Town reserves. The Kingfishers will be back in action this weekend as they take on Newport Corinthians at home, an important league game for their title hopes.
The seconds will be up against Chepstow Town thirds in the first round of the Brian Reed Cup.
