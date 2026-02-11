BROADWELL under-sevens played Rising Star from Gloucester showing skill and determination in abundance.
Their scorers were Bertie Hayes, Blake Goodwin, Oliver Overthrow and Theo Elliott.
Player of the match was Blake Goodwin who made driving runs from defence, great passing into space and great decision making.
Theo Elliott grabbed three goals and Bertie Haynes covered lots of ground. Oliver Overthrow gave an outstanding performance leading the line, tracking back and working hard.
He also scored a screamer.
Ross Elliott said: “A fantastic game from the first minute to the last.
Some team this.”
Broadwell Youth FC have 10 age groups with 12 teams.
Pictures courtesy of Paul Hayes.
