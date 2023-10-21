Monmouth Gymnastics Club Display Team travelled to Essex to take part in the London Festival of Gymnastics.
The event is run over two days with teams from all over the country and Europe taking part. Monmouth did Wales proud performing two superb display routines which delighted the audience.
The team works tirelessly to perfect their moves and choreography and are a delight to work with, said coach Karen Noblet, who is assisted by Terry Morgan.
Karen took over the running of Monmouth Gymnastics Club in September 1996, and has developed it from a two class recreational club to four class recreational club, with a thriving Festival Display Team who travel all over the country.
She has also recently rekindled the Sports Acrobatics Competition Squad.
Karen is a General Gymnastics and Sports Acrobatics Club Coach, and is also trained to deliver PESS gymnastics and dance. She has an RSA in dance and exercise to music, and a Teaching Diploma from the Janinio’s dance studio in London.
Parents need to register their children with British Gymnastics for them to be able to participate at Monmouth Gymnastics Club. Registraion is open through Welsh Gymnastics and must be completed by the end of October.
Go to www.monmouthgymnastics.co.uk