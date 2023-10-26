YOUNG competitors from Forest of Dean Gymnastics continued their autumn success at the recent Gloucestershire Classic Challenge Tin Level Championships
The seven Forest gymnasts, who train with the club at Five Acres, Berry Hill, brought home two gold, a silver and a bronze medal with 16 podium places on apparatus at the champions which were held at the club at Five Acres.
Daisy-Mai Newitt and Sophie Colling both became new county champions and gold medallists in their age groups.
Daisy-Mai was the highest scoring gymnast of the day overall with a score of 42.37.
And Sophie was the second highest with 42.10.
Coach Lynne Hammersley said these were “amazing scores”.
She said: “In the 2013-born age group Daisy won bars then beam and came second on floor with a flowing, expressive routine.
Sophie had three wins; on vault, beam and floor with third place on bars. Also always expressive, Sophie excelled on beam and floor.
“Newcomer to competition Calla James is one to watch for the future. “Calla shone on floor in 2013 group where she won the silver medal.
“She performed a totally focused routine intent on performing well.
“Again one of the top scorers of the day on floor along with Sophie. Calla also took second place on bars and third on beam.
“Aoife O’Brien was also one of the high scorers with 40. 37, winning the bronze medal in the 2012 age group.
“Second on bars with a strong routine Aoife then took third place on vault, beam and floor to earn her bronze medal.
“Erica Hartley and Esmai Walding, competing in the 2012 group, both made the podium with first on vault for Erica and second on beam for Esmai.
“Both just missed out on medals with fourth places.
“Leyla Harris also competed well but just missed out on a podium place, coming fourth.
“The club’s coaches were proud of the girls’ results and their confident, elegant performances.”