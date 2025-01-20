EVERGREEN Iwilldoit almost did it for Monmouthshire trainer Sam Thomas again, finishing a battling second in Saturday's £100,000 Grade 2 Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock.
But it proved a disappointing return to the course for Wye Valley trainer Venetia Williams and her 5/2 heavily weighted favourite Royale Pagaille, looking for a hat-trick after victories in 2021 and 2022, who was pulled up by jockey Charlie Deutsch five from home after two mistakes.
Abergavenny Gold Cup-winning jockey-turned-trainer Thomas' 2021 Welsh Grand National winner – third again in the Chepstow showcase just three weeks ago at the age of 12 – was in the running alongside giant Irish raider Mr Vango hitting the last in the prestigious 3mile 1f handicap chase.
But the nine-year-old 4/1 shot under Welsh jockey Jack Tudor then bounded clear of Dylan Johnston's mount to take victory by 3L to spark talk of a Grand National challenge in April, with Iwilldoit in second securing a £21,370 pay day.
But Royale Pagaille never seemed happy giving a stone in weight and more to his rivals at his beloved course, where he successfully defended the Betfair Chase last month, and was pulled up shortly after a blunder seven fences from home.
King's Caple 66/1 stablemate Chambard also had a bad day at the office, similarly pulled up by jockey Lucy Turner five from home.
There was better news from Ascot where jockey owner David Maxwell rode Venetia’s In D’or to a second win over fences in the 1m 7f BetMGM Juvenile Hurdle to scoop the £8,900 winner’s prize.
Sellack trainer Ryan Potter’s 12/1 shot Jetoile had to settle for sixth at Market Rasen in the 2m 5f Unibet Middle Distance Veterans' Handicap Chase, making a mistake two out and falling back.
But other charges Ithaka at 10/1 and Knockanore at 11/2 placed third respectively in the handicap hurdle and handicap chase.