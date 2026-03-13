VENETIA Williams' Gold Cup outsider L'Homme Presse put in a brave performance to place fifth in chasing's most prestigious race this afternoon.
At 11 years old, and rated at only 40/1 despite three successive seconds, the King’s Caple trained horse was giving a few years to his more fancied rivals.
And he struggled to stay in contact for much of the second lap as Welsh National winner Haiti Couleurs set a punishing pace at the front.
He was last two from home but as the race came to the boil and joint 11/4 favourite Gaelic Warrior surged away, Charlie Deustch's mount began to pick off the back markers, including Haiti Couleurs who was pulled up and Harry Redknapp's 7/2 rated King George VI winner The Jukebox Man.
And staying on in the run-in, he finished fifth to earn a £16,000 prize, adding to the fourth of 2024 when he was injured while contesting the lead two from home.
It was a high five for both winning trainer Willy Mullins and winning jockey Paul Townend as they each celebrated a fifth win in the Gold Cup.
Joint favourite Jango Baie was second a full 8L behind the runaway winner, followed by 11/1 defending champion Inothewayurthinkin a further 2L back and 16/1 shot Grey Dawning in fourth.
Sadly, the oldest horse in the race at 12, former Cheltenham Festival winner Envoi Allen, collapsed and died shortly after finishing ninth.
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