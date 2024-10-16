WELSH National winner Jack Tudor grabbed the bragging rights in the second charity running of the Unibet Welsh Jump Jockeys’ Derby at Chepstow on Friday, with a narrow success on the flat aboard the David Pipe-trained Pachacuti.
The race raised money for children’s charity Latch on the first day of Chepstow Racecourse's two-day jump season opening meeting.
Merthyr Mawr’s Tudor saddled Christian Williams' 2019 National winner Potter's Corner, and was appropriately on board the winner again in the charity race, which was launched last year after the Vale of Glamorgan trainer's young daughter Betsy was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier in 2023, beating Connor Brace on Lusaka by a head.
Meanwhile, it proved a family affair as 2/1 favourite Flying Fortune secured success in Friday's Unibet Persian War Novices’ Hurdle, making it four wins in a row for trainers Peter and Michael Bowen, ridden by James Bowen, shooting clear of John McConnell’s Intense Approach, ridden by Harry Cobden, in the closing stages to win by 7 1/2L.
My Noble Lord under Jonjo O'Neill Jnr won Saturday's Champion Equestrian Juvenile Hurdle by 1 3/4L from City of London, while the £75,000 Wasdell Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle went to the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Josh The Boss, ridden by amateur jockey Jamie Neild, by 4L from Doyen Quest.