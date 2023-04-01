ROSS Juniors men hammered visitors Milkwall 9-1 at the Sports Centre on Saturday (March 25) to keep the pressure on North Gloucestershire Division 2 leaders Lydbrook Athletic 2nds.
The game couldn't have started any worse for the home team who were a goal behind inside 80 seconds.
But Ross didn't panic and regained their composure to hit back five minutes later through Sam Thorne.
This settled Ross down, then some good pressing from Carl Roberts and Callum Trotman saw the latter play Florin Crainic through to chip the keeper and make it 2-1 to the home team.
Ross really started to play their football now and chances were coming thick and fast, with Ben Scotford scoring two more goals for Ross before half-time.
The second came from a great free—kick fired into the far corner to put them 4-1 up at the break.
Ross started the second period in a hurry and Scotford was again on the score sheet.
Ollie Phillips making his debut for the side then put Ross 6-1 up with a neat finish, before Trotman’s corner was deflected in by a defender for an own goal.
Crainic then won Ross a penalty which was scored by Trotman before Scotford then added a ninth for Ross to round off the scoring.
Leaders Lydbrook won 5-2 away to Bream Amateurs to stay four points ahead of Juniors at the top, but Ross have two games in hand.
Newent Town showed resistance away to top half Calne Town in Hellenic Division One, but a goal on 70 minutes followed by a second gave the hosts all three points.
Fownhope fell to a 3-0 loss at home to top-five Ludlow Town in Herefordshire Division One.
And Ruardean Hill Rangers suffered a disappointing 2-1 home loss to bottom side Henbury in the Gloucestershire League.
Charley Taylor’s through ball found Ollie Mason on 18 minutes for Hill, whose cross found Tommy Coleman’s head but it just went wide.
Two minutes on an attempted clearance by the Henbury keeper was charged down by Mason hitting the side netting, but Hill took the lead on 35 minutes, a deep free-kick flicked on for Tommy Coleman to fire in.
Hill had another four good chances to extend their lead, including Mason hitting the post, then 10 minutes from time an overhead bicycle kick by Hill’s Tom Landon was blocked on the line.
They soon had cause to regret those misses though, as a minute later Ross Jones headed in a deep free-kick at the back post for Henbury, followed only 60 seconds later by Hill failing to clear a cross and Russ Stone scoring for a surprise Henbury win.
But English Bicknor won 3-1 at home to Smiths Barometrics in Gloucestershire Northern One, thanks to goals from Matthew McLeod, George Riley and Blaine Smith, and stay sixth.
North Gloucestershire Premier leaders Lydbrook stretched their lead at the top to double figures with a 4-2 win at Huntley, Will Freeman and Lee James with the consolations.
Ben Fletcher, Kristian Milnes and Liam Williams secured a 3-2 win for Howle Hill over Ruardean Rangers 2nds, while NG One outfit Mitcheldean won 2-1 at Premier basement boys Blakeney.
But Longhope slipped to fourth in NG2 after a 4-2 loss away to Soudley 2nds, the visitors’ Jamie Baker coming off the bench to score their two goals.
Ruardean United strengthened their hold at the top of NG3 without lacing up their boots, gifted a walkover against no-show Blakeney 2nds.
And fifth-placed Mitcheldean 2nds beat third-placed Rank Outsiders 6-2 at home and still have lots of games in hand on those above them.
Fixtures this Saturday (April 1) include – Lydbrook Athletic 2nds v Ross Juniors, Southam United v Newent Town, Brockworth Albion v English Bicknor, Cheltenham Civil Service v Ruardean Hill Rangers, Fownhope v Tenbury Utd, New Dales Vale v Newent Town Dev, English Bicknor 2nds v Lydbrook Athletic, Howle Hill v Broadwell Amateurs A, Huntley v Blakeney, Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds v Bream Amateurs, Whitecroft 2nds v Mitcheldean, Mushet & Coalway 2nds v Longhope, Viney St Swithins 2nds v Ruardean Hill Rangers A, Mitcheldean 2nds v Ellwood 2nds, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Lydbrook Athletic A.
Matches on Tuesday night (April 4) include – Newent Town v Littleton (7.45pm), Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds v Howle Hill (6.15pm), Westbury Utd v Huntley (6.15pm).