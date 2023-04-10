ROSS Juniors men’s North Gloucestershire Division 2 title push continued with a second successive nine-goal victory.
Having dispatched basement boys Milkwall 2nds 9-1 at the Sports Ground two weeks ago, last Saturday’s whipping boys were bottom side Ruardean Hill Rangers A, who were hammered 9-0.
With table-toppers and local rivals Lydbrook Athletic A not in action at the weekend, Juniors closed the gap to a single point with a game in hand.
The duo are due to meet at Lydbrook on Tuesday evening, April 25, and the game could well decide the destiny of the title.
But first up this Saturday (April 15), Juniors will be looking to make the final of the George Sandoe Cup when Lydney Town B are the visitors (kick-off 2.30pm).
Newent Town had a busy week, securing a 2-1 home win and a 2-2 draw, with hot shot Jordan Cooper finally returning to action after a three-month lay-off.
Coming on after the break against Littleton a week last Tuesday (April 4), Coops hit the ground running to fire the Daffs level on 53 minutes before scoring the winner with a header after a brilliant Ollie Price run five minutes from time.
On Friday night (April 7) at home to Oxfordshire outfit Long Crendon, Price was on the scoresheet himself, stealing the ball and running in on goal before calmly slotting it into the bottom corner for a 1-0 lead after 25 minutes.
The visitors were level from a direct free-kick within five minutes, but right on the stroke of half-time Dan Gaynor put the hosts 2-1 up after a goalmouth scramble.
The lead didn’t last long however, Long Crendon replying with a penalty five minutes after the restart.
And despite their centre-half getting his marching orders for chopping down a Town player who was through on goal with 20 minutes to play, the visitors held out for a draw.
They were due to do it all again last night (Tuesday, April 11) in the return fixture at Oxford City’s base.
Fownhope suffered an 8-0 midweek thumping away to Inkberrow in the Herefordshire Premier League, while the Daffs’ second string also lost out 5-0 away to Longlevens Development in Hellenic Two West.
Gloucestershire League Ruardean Hill Rangers bounced back from a 3-0 home loss to Frampton United last Wednesday and a 2-0 loss at Gala Wilton on Saturday with a 1-1 home draw with Sharpness on Easter Monday.
But Glos Northern Senior outfit English Bicknor lost 3-0 at Berkeley Town on Saturday, while Rangers 2nds lost out 4-2 at home to North Glos Premier leaders Lydbrook Athletic, having been pipped 3-2 at home in midweek by Howle Hill, when Chris Baverstock, Ben Fletcher and Ben Hall were the visitors’ marksmen.
Fourth-placed Howle then went down 4-1 at bottom side Blakeney on Saturday after keeper and captain Ross Barnett was helped off the pitch with a suspected pulled hamstring after diving to try and stop the hosts’ opening goal from Andrew Rowles.
Joe Griffiths took over between the sticks but Rowles doubled his tally just before half-time.
Joseph Thomas pulled one back in the second half but two more from Ryan Smith sealed the win.
Huntley were midweek winners though, 4-2 at Westbury United, with a Lee James brace and goals from Callum Love and Marc Matthews securing victory.
Mitcheldean 2nds also won 3-2 away to Redbrook 2nds in Division 3 on Saturday thanks to strikes from Clint Jones, Tyler Kibble and Jack Fortey, but basement boys Lydbrook A were beaten 5-1 at home by second-placed Sling.
Ross Juniors travel to play Mushet and Coalway 2nds tonight (Wednesday, April 12) and other evening fixtures include Cheltenham Civil Service v Ruardean Hill, Lydney Town 2nds v English Bicknor, Bream v Howle Hill, English Bicknor 2nds v Lybrook Athletic and Whitecroft 2nds v Mitcheldean.
Newent Town Dev host Pershore Town 88 Dev tomorrow night (Thursday, April 13), kick-off 7.45pm.
Saturday’s (April 15) games include – Ross Juniors v Lydney Town B, Newent Town v FC Stratford, Tenbury United v Fownhope, Wick v Ruardean Hill, Feckenham v Newent Town Dev, Ellwood v Howle Hill, English Bicknor 2nds v Huntley, Lydbrook v Westbury, Ruardean Hill 2nds v Harrow Hill 2nds, Lydney Town A v Mitcheldean, Soudley v Lydbrook 2nds, Ruardean Hill A v Bream 2nds, Sling v Mitcheldean 2nds.