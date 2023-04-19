THE Kingfishers finally ended their five-month losing run with a battling 2-2 draw at home to Trethomas Bluebirds last night (Tuesday, April 18).
A strike a minute from time by young Shemar Parkes earned Monmouth a point against a side fresh off an 11-0 win over Lliswerry.
Town will be hoping this heralds a change of fortune, after ending a 13-match losing run stretching back to November.
Head coach Steve Davies posted: “Hard fought point against a strong side. Lads were class tonight.
“Proud of that performance coming from behind late in the game. Great goals from Louis Firkin and Shemar Parkes ably assisted by Jake Bevan and U18 Noah Rice.”
Firkin opened the scoring at the Sports Ground on seven minutes but Bluebirds levlled five minutes later.
Elliott Ford saw an acrobatic effort tipped over the bar on 27 minutes, before Bluebirds rattled the bar four minutes before half-time at the other end.
And it looked like another defeat for the Kingfishers when the visitors took the lead with eight minutes to play, but Parkes’ late show saved the day.
And they’ll be hoping to use that momentum in their battle to beat the drop when they host second-placed Abertillery Bluebirds on Saturday afternoon (April 22).