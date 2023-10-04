FAW Amateur Cup Rnd 1 Bettws 2-2 Monmouth
(Bettws win 4-2 on penalties)
MONMOUTH Town made the long journey West to face Bridgend-based Bettws FC in the Welsh Amateur Cup on Saturday, reports ROB LAURIE.
The Kingfishers fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw, but then suffered penalty shoot-out heartbreak, going out 4-2 on spot kicks.
Bettws, having won three out of their four South Wales Alliance games will have fancied their chances against Town, who play in the eastern equivalent division.
Monmouth travelled with a much-changed squad with ever presents Finn Thorp away on holiday and Rob Laurie a late withdrawal with a calf injury.
And Bettws started the game on the front foot and found themselves ahead after just five minutes.
But despite the poor start, Monmouth grew into the game with a back three of Jasck Alderdice, Harry Bailey and Callum Uttley providing a strong base for Tommy Chubb, Joe Barrett and Noddy Swingwood to offer offensive threats.
George Gouldingay and Josh Maxsimovic were also causing the home side problems.
The half came and went with no further goals but the Kingfishers started the second half aggressively and were rewarded with two goals in 2 minutes.
Firstly Maxsimovic converted calmly from the penalty spot before youngster Gouldingay made it 2-1 to the visitors.
The Town then dominated, but were dealt a blow with just 10 minutes remaining when Bettws were awarded a penalty of their own which they converted.
With no extra-time, the fixture went straight to penalties at the full time whistle.
Chubb and Nick Harrhy found the net but misses from Sam Williams and Maxsimovic paved the way for Bettws to progress to the next round.
The Kingfishers return to league action on Saturday (October 7) at home to Newport Civil Service (ko 2.30pm).
The 2nds also missed out, going down 4-2 at home to Undy 3rds in East Gwent One.
But local rivals Rockfield Rovers were celebrating after a 4-1 home win over Portskewett & Sudbrook took them level on points at the top with Underwood.
Elsewhere in the FAW Amateur Cup, Chepstow-based Thornwell R&W lost out 1-0 at home to Newbridge Town, while Abergavenny outfit Mardy ended Underwood’s 10-month unbeaten run 3-2 at home to knock them out.
Usk Town were pummelled 6-1 at Pontypool Town in Gwent Premier Two, but their 2nds were celebrating in the Gwent Central Open Cup, winning 6-3 away to Govilon-based Forgeside 2nds.
With Chepstow’s 1sts not in action, the 2nds missed out 2-1 at home to Undy 2nds in an FAW Reserves South East derby, but Caldicot 2nds shared the points 3-3 at home to Abercarn 2nds and Goytre’s second string won 5-2 at home to Tredegar.
Caldicot Castle won 3-1 at near neighbours Sudbrook CC in East Gwent One, while in EG2 Tintern Abbey beat Chepstow Town 3rds 5-4 in a thriller, Jack Coleman and Ryan Meredith with braces and Gill Carruthers with the other goal.
Other results saw EG2 leaders Severn Tunnel win 5-3 at home to Sudbrook CC 2nds, while Caldicot Castle 2nds and Underwood 2nds drew 1-1, and Thornwell R&W 2nds beat Portkewett 2nds 5-0 away.
Redbrook Rovers also lost a 10-goal cracker 6-4 at home to Ross Juniors in North Gloucestershire One, while the villagers’ 2nds were beaten 5-1 away to Harrow Hill A in NG3.
Abergavenny Town host Trefelin BGC on Friday night (October 6), while other fixtures this Saturday (October 7) include – Chepstow Town v Trethomas Bluebirds, Caldicot Town v Treowen Stars, Brecon Corries v Goytre, Usk Town v Crickhowell, Marshfield v Thornwell R&W, Mardy v Panteg, Portskewett & Sudbrook v Monmouth Town 2nds, Rockfield Rovers v Caldicot Town 3rds, Sudbrook CC v Caldicot Castle, Underwood v Undy Athletic 3rds, Tintern Abbey v Underwood 2nds, Severn Tunnel v Port & Sud 2nds, Sudbrook CC 2nds v Chepstow Town 3rds, Thornwell R&W 2nds v Caldicot Castle 2nds, Tidenham v redbrook Rovers, Ruardean Hill Rangers A v Redbrook Rovers 2nds,