MONMOUTH Town FC joked that their Saturday match at Newport Civil Service was the main attraction, with Newport County’s FA Cup Sunday home clash with the mighty Manchester United just a sideshow.
“Tomorrow it’s @ManUtd in Newport for a smallish game. The big one is today as we travel to @newportcivil looking to seal a double over our rivals from yesteryear,” posted the tongue in cheek Kingfishers.
As it turned out, their game was postponed, while County gave United a shock pulling back from 2-0 down to level early in the second half, and going into stoppage time just the one goal behind before losing out 4-2.
Monmouth Town’s 2nds played at the Sports Ground on Saturday against Caldicot 3rds in East Gwent One, but there was little to celebrate as the visitors ran out 7-2 winners.
Chepstow Town lost out 3-1 at home to Newport City in Ardal South East, in a replay of a game that was called off after 26 minutes owing to floodlight failure when the match was tied at 1-1.
This time, City went in front on 40 minutes and doubled their lead with half an hour left to play.
Josh Gibson gave the Jockeys hope with a goal 15 minutes from time, but the visitors restored their two-goal lead with five minutes to play, a result which leaves City third and Town third from bottom.
Caldicot Town slipped to seventh after two sixth-minute injury time goals at the end of each half saw Aberbargoed Buds nick it 2-1.
Macsen Evans put Buds in front right on half-time, before the hosts’ Sam Swann missed a penalty on 52 minutes to level it.
Ben Donoghue pulled Caldicot back to 1-1 12 minutes later from a Laurent Ngunjoh assist, but Buds sub Jordan Needs then popped up to score the winner with 96 minutes on the clock.
Gwent Premier 2 basement boys Usk Town had little relief in the Gwent Amateur Cup as they lost out 5-1 at home to Pontnewydd United in the third round.
But their 2nds won 4-2 at home to Pontnewynydd 2nds to go five points clear at the top of group A in the Gwent Benevolent Cup, Dafydd Evans firing a brace and Josh Howells and Josh Davies also on target.
Chepstow’s Thornwell R&W lost 2-0 away to Trinant in Gwent Premier 2 and are second to bottom.
Caldicot Castle went top of East Gwent One with a 4-1 home win over Undy 3rds, while Tintern Abbey matched them in EG2, two own goals and strikes from Geraint Reynolds and Jack Coleman beating visitors Severn Tunnel 4-1 to knock them off the top.
Also in EG2, Sudbrook CC 2nds beat visitors Caldicot Castle 2nds 4-1, Thornwell R&W 2nds lost 5-1 at home to derby rivals Chepstow Town 3rds, and Underwood 2nds won 3-2 at home to Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds.
And in North Glos 3, Redbrook Rovers 2nds won 3-0 away to Sling 2nds.
Fixtures this Saturday (Feb 3) include – Monmouth T v Rogerstone, Swansea Uni v Caldicot Town (Ardal Cup), Lliswerry 2nds v Chepstow T 2nds, Caldicot T 2nds v Cwmbran Celtic 2nds, Riverside v Thornwell R&W, Usk T 2nds v Talgarth T, Caldicot T 3rds v Undy Ath 3rds, Caldicot Castle 2nds v Sudbrook CC 2nds, Port & Sud 2nds v Tintern Abbey, Thornwell R&W 2nds v Severn Tunnel, Underwood 2nds v Chepstow Town 3rds, Staunton & Corse 2nds v Redbrook Rovers, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Sling 2nds.