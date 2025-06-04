MONMOUTH Town FC are already gearing up for next season, announcing a testing pre-season list of fixtures against clubs in higher leagues.
Having unluckily missed out on penalties in the Gwent Senior Cup final to league winners Cwmbran Town, and missed promotion from the Gwent Premier top tier by one place finishing third, the Kingfishers are planning on pushing on in 2025/26.
Owing to the Sports Ground being used for cricket, Monmouth's pre-season home games will be played at Lydbrook FC's Wyeside pitch.
Pre-season starts with a home game against Hellenic Premier outfit Cinderford Town on Wednesday, July 2, followed three days later on Saturday (July 5) by a trip to face Ardal South East League runners-up and Ardal South Cup finalists Chepstow Town.
JD Cymru South Cwmbran Celtic away are the opposition on Wednesday, July 9, folowed by a home clash with a Merthyr XI on Saturday, July 12, with the Penydarren Park outfit having just clinched the English Southern Premier League South title.
A week later (Saturday, July 19), Monmouth travel to face Ardal South West side Bridgend Street.
And pre-season is set to finish at Lydbrook against Gloucestershire County League outfit Broadwell AFC.
The club are also looking for a reserve team manager to support an established squad and existing coach, who will ideally have experience within football and be keen to build on the strength of an already competitive squad while working closely with both U18s and 1st team coaches.
Elsewhere, Abergavenny Town 2nds secured the FAW South East Reserves League title with a final game 2-0 win at Chepstow Town in midweek, both goals coming in the last 10 minutes, which saw them leapfrog Newport Corinthians to top the table.
Curtis Methven broke the deadlock eight minutes from time, with substitute Keane Flage-Donovan adding the second three minutes later.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.