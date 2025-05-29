LYDNEY Town have confirmed that manager Lee Smith will remain in charge for the 2025/26 season, in what the club described as a "huge boost" following their hard-fought battle for Hellenic Premier Division survival.
Smith, who took charge last October alongside Adam Dix and Warren Evans, helped spark a revival after the team sat on just eight points.
The trio inherited a struggling side, suffering a 3–1 defeat in their first match, but worked tirelessly to rebuild the squad and make the Town competitive once more.
"Smith stays!" Smith announced in a rallying message to supporters. "Huge signings, let’s have a massive season!"
With Dix stepping down at the end of the campaign, Smith will now lead the club into the new season supported by returning coach Evans and new addition Sean McKeon. Dix, praised as “a top bloke who has been instrumental in our survival,” leaves with the club’s thanks and best wishes.
McKeon, formerly of Wantage and Fairford, said: "Absolutely delighted to take up this exciting opportunity to work closely with Smudge [Smith], who I’ve known 20+ years, and Wazza [Evans], and to also extend my time at this brilliant club!"
The club added: "We’re excited for what next season will bring under their stewardship."
Pre-season training for both the First and Reserve teams begins on Wednesday, June 12, and the club is actively welcoming new players to join its setup, which includes four senior men’s teams, a floodlit under-18s side and a thriving social club.
Preparations are already under way as Lydney gear up for their 11th season in the Hellenic Premier Division. With a refreshed management team in place and summer recruitment under discussion, the club is hoping to build momentum early and avoid the struggles of last term.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.