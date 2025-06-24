THREE volunteers with more than a century of service to local grassroots football have been honoured.
Special FA 50 years’ service to football awards were presented to the president of the North Gloucestershire Football League, Mr Clive Wilkes, and the secretary of Westbury Utd FC Mr David D,Ambrogio.
The presentations were among those made at the recent annual general meeting of the North Gloucestershire Football League by Sue Green-Henson of the Gloucestershire FA.
Former Premier League referee Mr Wilkes and Mr Roger Sansom, who is secretary of the league and of Lydney Town FC, received the league’s highest honour, life membership.
Mr Wilkes then addressed the meeting, the 118th AGM of the league.
He thanked all of the league’s officers and the executive committee for their hard work and commitment over the past season.
He also thanked all the secretaries of the 44 clubs for their efforts and to all the clubs for competing in the league and Hospital Cups competitions.
The president presented cups and medals to all the recipients of the league’s annual awards
Secretary of the Year: Mark Walby of Mitcheldean FC; Referee of the Year: Shane Dash.Club Sportsmanship Cup: Howle Hill; Linesman of the Year, Huntley FC; Premier Division top scorer (36 goals), Lee James, Huntley.
He also congratulated the league and cup winners: Premier Division: Mitcheldean, Division One: Longhope; Division Two: Mushet & Coalway Reserves; Division Three: Milkwall Reserves; JO Roberts Cup: Westbury Utd; Geo Sandoe Cup: Mushet & Coalway; FJ Pope Cup: Whitecroft Reserves.
The President sincerely thanked all the referees for their service and was encouraged that standards of club and player discipline had improved.
Mr Wilkes then thanked Mr Graham Clements of Express Windows in Coleford for his cautioned support continued sponsorship.
Finally, Mr Wilkes offered best wishes for the coming season.
