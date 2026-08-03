CYCLING ace Lowri Thomas turned on the power with her Wales team sprint trio to turn 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze into gold in Glasgow.
The Abergavenny Road Club star and team mates Emma Finucane and Rhian Edmunds beat England's Katy Marchant, Sophia Capewell and Rhianna Parris-Smith in the women's final at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in a new CG record 46.760 seconds.
Cross Ash 18-year-old Ioan Hepburn was sadly denied a medal chance with Devauden's Lewis Oliva and Steffan Lloyd in the Wales men's sprint team bronze race after suffering illness, with Trinidad and Tobago riding over.
But the 18-year-old former Monmouth Comprehensive School student bounced back days later to produce a personal best 9.807 seconds smashing the GB junior record finishing 11th in the men's individual sprint.
Wales' women's sprint team were quickest qualifiers in 46.762, lowering the old record set by New Zealand four years ago by 0.7 seconds.
And they then handled the pressure to upgrade the bronze won in Birmingham four years before by 0.18 seconds.
Former Olympic silver sprint medallist Becky North from Abergavenny and her Wales rugby legend husband George were among the crowd watching at the velodrome named after one of their close friends.
Finucane, who went on to win four golds, said: "Today's been insane. To qualify first was pretty nerve-wracking.
"We went out there and showed what we could do, but to back it up in that final, knowing we were against the strong English side was great.
"We rode our hearts out. Riding in the Welsh colours gives you that extra boost and there were so many flags in the crowd. When we crossed that line first, it was unbelievable."
Thomas also produced an impressive performance to reach the medal race in the women's keirin after successfully navigating the opening rounds before riding strongly to finish sixth.
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