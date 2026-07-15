ASTON Ingham 1sts fell to a nail-biting one-wicket mid-table West of England Premier defeat at Gloucester on Saturday.
Openers Angus Bartlett and Gus Carini-Roberts scored 12 and 20 respectively (49-2) before Dharzekanth Yoganadan went for a duck (50-3).
Anthony James and Jack Carpenter then added 41, when the latter was bowled for 22 (91-4).
James pushed on to make a patient 69 from 115 balls, but only Sam Didcote with 11 and Dan Smith 10 made double figures among the lower order as Aston were all out for 163 in 43.5 overs.
Aston's bowlers made a brilliant start, Edward Bell catching skipper Luke Carr for a duck off a Simon Clark delivery (2-1), and Mohamed Dilshad bowling fellow opener Sachin Yadav without score (3-2).
And they looked in control with Gloucester reduced to 55-5, 71-6 and 108-8.
But No 4 batsman Lafras Van Vuuren was still there and going strong, and took them to 139 before falling to a Jack Carpenter ball for 72.
That left the last pair with 25 needed, and despite Aston's best efforts, Gloucester edged past the target reaching 165-9 in 44.1 overs.
The 2nds won by 42 runs at home to Rockhampton 3rds in Gloucestershire 6A though, compiling 237-9 off 40 overs before restricting the visitors to 195-6.
Skipper Jimmy Davies scored 56 and shared a 67-run opening stand with Isaac Goulding (29), while Shafiq Khan added 35 and Joseph Day 18.
And Day and Jack David then took wicket braces, backed by solo strikes for Clyde Breetzke and Tom Day.
But the 3rds were rolled over by nine wickets on the road by Redmarley 2nds, all out for 109 in 35.3 overs before the hosts galloped to 113-1 in 19.3 overs.
The 4ths compiled 169-8 at home to Cinderford st John 2nds, Joel Fishpool cracking 55, Emma Bowyer 31 and former National Hunt jockey Tom Scudamore 15.
But the visitors then eased to 171-3 in 29.5 overs to claim victory, Scudamore taking two wickets and Bowyer one.
A brilliant 117 from Paddy Thompson, including 10 fours and four sixes, and 57 not out from Will Trumper helped fire Newent 1sts to a bumper 268-4 off 40 overs away to Charlton Kings 2nds in Gloucestershire 3.
Jack Cowles also scored 29, Freddie Fabian 26 and Ollie Corsten 24 not out.
The hosts then made a battle of chasing down the target, but fell 17 runs short, all out for 251 in 39 overs, with Thompson, Ben Allard and Liam Devries taking three wickets apiece.
Newent Lions also won by 98 runs at home to Quedgeley & Hardwicke 4ths, in a 40-over game that saw nearly 600 runs.
James Griffiths cracked a superb 109 off 78 balls, including 18 fours, backed by Jack Griffiths with a ferocious 93 not out off 48 balls, including four sixes and 13 fours, and Gwyn Evans 51, as the hosts reached a huge 340-5.
The visitors then scored 242 all out in 35 overs, Charlie Lacy taking three wickets and Nigel Brown two.
In a successful week for Newent, they also beat Coopers Edge by 42 runs in a midweek T20 home match, openers Jack Cowles scoring 158 not out and Liam Devries 52 in a 253-4 total off 20 overs, before restricting the visitors to 211-8, Ollie Corsten and Ben Ward with wicket braces.
Aston 1sts host Langford on Saturday while Newent 1sts host Churchdown 1sts.
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