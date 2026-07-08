LYDNEY Seconds edged out Parkend in a game where the momentum swung. the Lydney won the Gloucestershire Cricket League Division 6A derby by four wickets.
Parkend were put into bat and the opening pair of Tom Tremnett and Robbie Jones put on 51 for the first wicket.
Skipper Tremnett had made 24 when he was caught by Paul Morris off Nathan Jones.
Ryan Mann was caught by Dave Kear off Jones for 63-2.
Parkend then lost three quick wickets to make it 81-5.
Charlie Scharnak was bowled by Jones with the score on 78 followed by Robbie Jones, Parkend’s top scorer with 29, on 79 with J Aldridge bowled by Jones.
Luke Aldridge and Jake Parsons put on 27 for the sixth wicket before Aldridge was caught by Dan Thomas off Ellis Boughton.
Boughton took a second when Jake Paterson was caught by Morris for 112-7.
Ed Jones bowled Jake Parsons for 124-8 and Boughton’s third came when he caught Mark Moodie lbw for 131-9.
The innings closed on 138 with 14 deliveries to spare when Grange was bowled by Boughton.
Tremnett and Scharneck made life difficult for openers Dave and George Kear with five maidens in the first 10 overs.
Both Kears were caught and bowled, Dave by Scharneck and George by Moodie for 31-2 after 16 overs.
Max Turner was bowled on 25 by Tremnett for 70-3.
Boughton was caught by Luke Aldridge off Robbie Jones to make it 93-4.
Ed Jones was caught by Aldridge off Tremnett and when Jake Carvell went lbw to Robbie Jones , Lydney were 100-6 with some eight overs remaining.
Dan Spencer and Tom Worgan saw Lydney home with nearly three overs to spare.
Worgan was top scorer with 29 off 27 balls including six fours and Spencer made 18 at a run a ball with three fours.
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