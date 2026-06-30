REDMARLEY took an important win in Division Two of the Gloucestershire County League.
The win against Ullenwood Bharat helped the home team who are staring at possible relegation.
The 31-run victory means there four points between Redmarley and neighbours Westbury in the first safety spot and seven with Quedgeley and Hardwicke who are in seventh place.
Opener James Holland led the way with 59 before he went leg before as Redmarley set a target of 229.
There was also an big contribution by Jack Bartlett who scored 38 not out after coming at seven.
Holland’s patient 59 came off 119 balls and include six fours.
Bartlett was more rapid, taking just 24 deliveries to make his 38 including four boundaries and a six.
Holland was supported with a 71-run partnership with Craig Stow and 83 with Oliver Aston.
Stow went to a catch on 24 which included two fours.
Aston’s 41 came off 58 balls and included five fours three of which came off the opening deliveries of the final over.
The home side had a nightmare start as Kade Smith was bowled with the fourth delivery.
He made up for that with a four-wicket haul.
Ullenwood were 20-1after Stow took a catch off the bowling of Richard Henry in the fifth.
Stow then completed a run-out off the bowling of Andrew Green to make it 44-2.
Smith claimed the first of his wickets when Henry took a catch for 51-3 in the 15th.
Green bowled Jitesh Thammisetti in the next for 51-4.
Aston took a catch off Holland for 63-5 and Sam Mattingley did the same off Green for 65-6.
Stow and Smith were on target in successive overs and Henry took a catch off Smith for 177-9.
The innings closed on 197 when Stow took a catch off Smith
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