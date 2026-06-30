BEN Ferguson hit an undefeated 110 for Lydney at Cheltenham Civil Service but ended up on the losing side.
The home side set a target of 248 in the Gloucestershire Cricket League Division One game with Lydney coming up short by 48 runs.
Lydney got off to a good start pinning back Civil Service to 51-3.
Tom Morris’s second delivery of the fourth was caught by wicketkeeper Dafydd Nicholas for 16-1.
O’Connell bowled Viraj Kumara for 24-2 and Civil Service were 51-3 when Paul Morris caught Adrian Mayes leg before.
His second came in the 23rd over when Neil Holford Murad Hayat for 119-4.
A fifth wicket stand of 92 helped the home side to a total of 247-5 taking a couple of wickets in the 43rd.
The first delivery was caught by Dave Kear to dismiss Bradley Attwood who had scored 57.
Four balls later, Ross Lindsay accepted a catch fromVenkatesh Bala Jagan.
Stone was the most successful of the Lydney bowlers with 3-36 off seven overs.
Paul Morris returned 2-34 off nine, Jack Knox 1-16 from three, Jack O’Connell 1-21 off seven, Tom Morris 1-29 off eight and Ferguson 1-33 off five.
Ferguson faced the first ball and was at the crease for the entirety of the innings.
His fellow opener Knox went for 21 – all of one coming from boundaries – when he was caught attempting another big hit.
Lydney were 46-1 at the end of the 11th over but apart from Tom Morris, who hit 17, none of the following batsmen made it to double figures.
Ferguson’s 110 came off 97 balls and included 10 fours and three sixes.
The Lydney innings closed at 200 all out after 44 overs.
Lydney Seconds also had a hard day on the road, going down by eight wickets at Oldlands.
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