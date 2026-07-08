AN EXPLOSIVE 78 from Tej Saran could not save Monmouth 1sts from a 36-run defeat at Cardiff-based TAW in Saturday’s South East Wales 6 top-of-the-table clash.
Saran blazed seven fours and three sixes backed by Adam Roberts with 60 and Harry Desroy 41, but the visitors slipped to their third league defeat.
Leaders TAW recovered from 209-8 to reach an imposing 270-9 at Pontcanna Fields, which proved just beyond the reach of Peter Keay’s spirited Monmouth side.
After winning the toss, TAW’s strong line-up batted positively through Patel (58), Reddy (42), Pujari (32) and Yella (24).
Ben Pilot (3-41 from eight overs) impressed, while Desroy (2-30), Eddie Atkinson (1-18), Gareth Jones (1-24), Adam Roberts (1-38) and Osian Jones (1-43) all chipped in with wickets.
Jared Janes, Saran, Desroy and Roberts took catches for Monmouth, but TAW’s ability to push on with the bat in the closing stages proved crucial.
In reply, Monmouth, sponsored by Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, slipped to 13-2 before Saran and Roberts’ excellent partnership resurrected their innings with a third-wicket stand of 136.
Late fireworks from Desroy, who clouted two fours and four sixes in a 19-ball assault, gave Monmouth hope, while Gareth Jones contributed 13.
However, Potumarthi (4-37 from eight) took the plaudits for TAW as Monmouth lost their last four wickets swiftly and were bowled out for 234 in 38.3 overs, leaving them third.
Monmouth 2nds also went down by 82 runs to Newport Fugitives 3rds at the Sports Ground in Division 12.
After a minute’s applause in memory of Fugitives stalwart John Wildman, the Newport club batted sensibly to post 198-6 from 40 overs.
Fugitives’ opener Neirun Davies carried his bat for 75, while Kit Skailes (2-35-8) and Charlie Mallen (2-42-8) shone for Monmouth.
The accurate Sam Uttley (1-26-8) and Monty Clarke (0-38-8) delivered tidy stints, while stand-in captain Neil Saunders (1-41) picked up a wicket, and the latter, Paul Mallen and Jake Teague all pouched catches.
Despite the battling efforts of wicketkeeper Barry Jones (28), Tom Willgoss (20), Charlie Mallen (15 not out) and Clarke (13), Monmouth were dismissed for 116 in 27.3 overs, Ruben Jeffs with 4-17 chiefly responsible for their downfall.
There was also disappointment for Monmouth 3rds, who slipped to a seven-wicket defeat against Abercarn 2nds at Chippenham Fields in Division 15.
Harry Williams made 18 but Monmouth were skittled out for 66 in 22 overs after incisive bowling from Jeff Scouse (3-7), Peter Lee (3-17) and Kelly Chilton (2-28).
Dan Barnard (2-19) picked up a couple of wickets for Monmouth before Suhas Kharade (29 not out) swept Abercarn to victory.
Meanwhile, a friendly team are taking on Monmouth RFC at the Sports Ground this Friday (July 10, 6.30pm).
The bar will open and the barbecue firing for fun evening.
Elsewhere, Monmouth’s former overseas player Mark Temple has been picked in a 17-strong South Africa A Over-50s squad for the Africa Cup in Harare, Zimbabwe, in October.
The left-arm spinner, who played here in 2007, holds Monmouth’s modern-day record for first-team league wickets in a season – 46.
Monmouth’s maiden overseas player, he took 7-30 against Coombs Wood and 6-72 against Belbroughton in Division 2 of the Worcestershire League.
Fixtures on Saturday (July 11) are – Abercynon 1sts v Monmouth 1sts, Monmouth 2nds v Bridgend Town 4ths, Radyr 6ths v Monmouth 3rds.
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