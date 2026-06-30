NEWENT CC 1sts are facing a fight against relegation in Gloucestershire Division 3 after a 130-run loss at Great Rissington on Saturday left them in the bottom two.
The hosts racked up a hefty 282-3 off their 40 overs after an opening stand of 209 between Kyle Swanepoel who went on to score 123 and Jack Hughes 70.
Ben Allard, Paddy Thompson and Doug Page took the wickets on a tough day in the field.
Batting-wise, Newent made a solid start reaching 60-1 and 144-4, but the wheels then came off with the last six batters only contributing four scoring runs, with three ducks, and they were all out for 152 in 39 overs.
Opener Thompson scored 45, Wayne Phillips 31, Tom Devries 24 and Jack Cowles 17.
Newent Lions roared at home though to beat Witcombe 2nds by four wickets.
Gwyn Evans fired 40 and fellow opener George Bennion 39 as the hosts chased down a 40-over target of 163-6, reaching 166-6 with over 12 overs to spare.
Jack Griffiths earlier took 3-19 and Ollie Curtis 2-23.
But the 3rds lost by the same margin away to Bream 2nds after being dismissed for 124, Gary Smeaton top-scoring with 46.
The visitors reached 125-6 in the 24th over, Prasanna Dommalapati taking 3-32 and Will Pettipher 2-46.
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