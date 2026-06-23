A 115-RUN third-wicket stand between Adam Roberts and Ben Davies helped Monmouth 1st XI to a four-wicket win over Bay Dragons on Saturday.
The duo had earlier starred with the ball, Roberts taking 4-25 and Davies 3-38, backed by Eddie Atkinson 2-33 and David Teague 1-47, as Dragons were 212 all out on the final ball of their 40 overs.
The key partnership then came together with two wickets down for seven runs, taking the score to 122 before Roberts holed out for 51 off 56 balls, having cracked two sixes and six fours.
Davies went on to make 66 from 55 balls before being caught, after firing three sixes and six fours.
And Jon Roberts with an unbeaten 40 and skipper Peter Keay 19 then guided them to 213-6 with 4.5 overs to spare, leaving Monmouth fourth in South East Wales Six.
But the win followed a first Forest Hundred loss of the season on Wednesday, away to their 2025 play-off conquerors Cinderford St John.
Davies fired an unbeaten 42 and Andrew Dobbie 28 not out as the visitors reached 110-1 in their allotted balls, skipper Ben Pilot having been bowled for eight.
But while Monmouth's bowlers took five wickets, they couldn't halt the hosts' run charge, which made it to 111-5 with 20 balls left, skipper Daniel Kibble firing 61 and Jared Janes taking 3-19 and Tom Russell 2-34.
Monmouth 2nds also missed out by just five runs in an SEW 12 Saturday nail-biter away to Monkswood & Panteg 3rds.
The hosts were dismissed for 134 in 32.4 overs after Tony Brennan returned figures of 4-20, Callum Uttley 3-14 and Kit Skailes, Sam Brennan and Aled Jones took a wicket each.
Monmouth made a good start in reply with top four batters Matthew Williams 16, Jake Teague 22, Andrew Dobbie 10 and Neil Saunders 35 all contributing.
But only Aled Jones from then on made double figures with 14 and the last wicket fell for 129 with five balls left.
Elsewhere, Penallt & Redbrook secured a four-wicket midweek Forest Hundred win at Pelham over Aston Ingham, limiting the visitors to 92-4 off 100 balls before reaching 93-6 with 10 balls to spare.
Shane Claridge took 2-16, Kuldeep Singh 1-20 and Dilmohan Singh 1-5 before the latter with 24 and Cameron Lee with 23 helped them to the target.
Saturday's trip to face Quedgeley & Hardwicke 2nds in the Gloucestershire League was less successful however, as Penallt & Redbrook saw out their 40 overs but fell 75 runs short of the target.
Host opener Callum Telford fired 105 not out in a 213-9 total, Rajesh SR taking four wickets and Vipin Sathy two.
And despite 59 from skipper opener Kamaal Mitha, tight bowling then hemmed the visitors in, who could only reach 138-7.
Elsewhere, Goodrich 1sts won by just eight runs at home to Hatherley & Reddings 3rds in Gloucestershire Division 5 on Saturday, scoring 183 all out in 38.1 overs before restricting their visitors to 175-9 in 40 overs.
A 77-run third-wicket partnership between Harry Porter (47) and Chris Tookey (56) provided the mainstay of the Goodrich innings, before four run outs backed by two wickets from Tookey helped hold off the visitors’ charge.
Wednesday night’s Forest Hundred sees Lydney v Monmouth, Penallt & Redbrook v Goodrich.
Saturday’s fixtures include – Panteg 2nds v Monmouth 1sts, Monmouth 2nds v Lisvane 4ths, Tormarton v Penallt & Redbrook, Langford v Goodrich.
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