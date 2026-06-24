A SPARKLING 53 from opener Alex Springer helped propel Ross CC to an 86-run win at Hay-on-Wye on Saturday and fourth in Worcestershire 8 South.
The visitors racked up 183 all out in 43.1 overs, Springer firing three sixes and five fours in his 68-ball knock.
Sachin Anil gave the innings a middle order boost with 35 off 36 balls, alongside contributions from Kiran Krishnan 19, Luke Timewell 17, Adam Parkes and Jim Lewis both 12, and Paul Franklin 11.
In reply, Anil destroyed the Hay top order with three wickets in five balls in the ninth over, including two ducks, reducing the hosts from 31-1 to 31-4.
And they never recovered, all out for 97 in the 36th over, with Springer and Krishnan taking two wickets apiece and Parkes and Franklin one each, plus an Albert Johnson run out.
Ross had less luck in their midweek Forest Hundred clash at home to Parkend, restricted to 74-9 chasing 131-7, with Amit Navalgund the one shining light taking 4-21.
Elsewhere, Goodrich 1sts won by just eight runs at home to Hatherley & Reddings 3rds in Gloucestershire 5 on Saturday, scoring 183 all out in 38.1 overs before restricting their visitors to 175-9 in 40 overs.
A 77-run third-wicket partnership between Harry Porter (47) and Chris Tookey (56) provided the mainstay of the innings, before four run outs, backed by two wickets from Tookey, helped hold off the visitors’ charge.
The 2nds were downed by eight wickets away to Highnam Court 2nds though, 111 all out in 32.5 overs before the hosts reached 113-2.
Joseph Griffiths scored 23, Sean Weller 20 and Ayrton Lowther 19.
The Forest Hundred team also lost by 52 runs at home to Lydney, after being set a giant 203-4, although Goodrich still posted 151-7 in reply, Sam Griffiths firing 49 and Weller 36.
Ross host Cinderford on Wednesday night when Goodrich visit Penallt & Redbrook.
On Saturday, Ross welcome Bartestree 3rds, while Goodrich visit Langford.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.