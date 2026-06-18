A DRAMATIC encounter in Gloucestershire Cricket League Division 7A on Saturday saw Arcadians Nine Elms claim a nail-biting three-run victory over Penallt and Redbrook CC in a thrilling match.
After winning the toss, the cross-border Wye Valley villagers elected to field first and were rewarded with an outstanding bowling performance, with Arcadians dismissed for 135 in 35 overs, thanks largely to a remarkable spell from Vipin Sathy, who produced superb figures of five for 10 from eight overs, including four maidens.
Shane Claridge and Rajesh SR provided excellent support with two wickets apiece while Myles Ruck took one wicket.
Chasing 136 for victory, Penallt & Redbrook made a promising start through openers Tom Allan (25)and Graham Emerson (eight).
However, Arcadians responded with disciplined bowling and regular breakthroughs to keep the pressure firmly on the batting side, who were reduced to 82-6 after the departures of skipper Kamaal Mitha (16) and Guy Adams (11).
A determined partnership between Raj and Vipin, who struck a six and two fours in an unbeaten 28, revived Penallt's hopes, but Arcadians continued to strike at crucial moments.
With nails being chewed, the match went down to the wire with five needed off the last over and two wickets left.
But Penallt were agonisingly bowled out just four runs short of victory for 133 with three balls left.
The closely fought contest showcased the competitive spirit and determination of both sides, keeping players and spectators captivated until the final delivery.
It was a match that exemplified the excitement of local cricket and will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the standout fixtures of the Gloucestershire 7A season.
This Saturday (1pm, June 20), it’s back to league action with a home match against Quedgeley & Hardwicke.
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