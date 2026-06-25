CHEPSTOW 1st XI scored just 45 all out as they sank to a miserable nine-wicket loss at Port Talbot that plunges them into the drop zone.
Having won promotion to South Wales Premier 2 last season, they have struggled at the higher level this term, with just one win from eight games.
And in a match that only lasted 35 overs, their batting was blitzed in just 23 overs by the Port attack, only opener Bruno Chitnis with 10 reaching double figures on a day when five batters failed to score.
And the hosts then galloped to 46-1 in only 12.2 overs to claim all the points, leaving Chepstow second from bottom.
In contrast, the 2nds won by 78 runs at home to Machen 1sts after an opening stand of 105 between Chris Archer 45 and Scott Bailey 64 helped them to 235-8 off 45 overs.
Chris Bartlett also added 33 and Rowan Snell 20 before an early three-wicket blitz for the latter and a later one from Josh Tregaskes, plus braces from Malith Madurasinghe and Tyler Robertson, saw Machen dismissed for 157 in 36 overs, with the win leaving Chepstow fourth in South East Wales 3.
And the 3rds also won by 46 runs at home to Llanarth 2nds in SEW 12 after Alun Jones 34 and skipper Luca Goddard 48 shared an 88-run stand as part of a 167 all out total from 38.5 overs.
Isaac Hinchcliffe, Archie Greenslade and Rhys Hinton all took three wickets for Llanarth.
But only Andrew Hilditch 34, Rob Fielder 14 and William Ritter 11, reached double figures in reply as the visitors were limited to 122-9 off 40 overs, Max Hunt and Ben Tate with wicket braces.
Chepstow 1sts will want to bounce back at home to Neath 1sts on Saturday (June 28), while the 2nds host Vale 1sts and the 3rds are home to Monkswood & Panteg 3rds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.