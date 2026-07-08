A TALENTED women’s cricketer had a weekend to remember – bringing about Monmouth’s downfall before guiding the club to victory just 24 hours later!
Kelly Chilton was in top form against Monmouth 3rds on Saturday, taking 2-28 for Abercarn 2nds in the South East Wales League Division 15.
Chilton then represented Monmouth’s Women on Sunday and snapped up 4-24 in a 23-run win against Sapphires in the South Wales Women’s Hardball League Division 1.
A superb unbeaten 49 from teenager Eloise Hurd from just 41 balls propelled Monmouth to an impressive 193-8 from 30 overs on a hot afternoon in Lisvane.
Bea Jones hit 39, while Helen McGloin (18) and captain Ashley Burdett (13) also made important contributions in Monmouth’s imposing innings.
Chilton, who delivered six overs opening the bowling, picked up the key wicket of Sapphires’ Riah Martin for 74 as the home team replied with 170-7 from 30 overs.
Bea Jones (2-24) and Burdett (1-27) also claimed wickets for Monmouth, while Hurd, Penny Boyle (0-27) and Amelia Holt delivered tidy stints.
Monmouth, sponsored by Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, kept focused in the scorching conditions with plenty of enthusiasm in the field from Louise Uttley, Lorraine Wadley, Jill Jones, and Lisa Evans.
Monmouth collected 19 points from their well-deserved triumph and travel to second-placed Sudbrook in their next hardball league fixture on Sunday, July 19 (noon start).
Meanwhile, Monmouth’s Women are scheduled to entertain Malpas (11am) and Chepstow (3pm) this Sunday (July 12) at the Sports Ground in the South East Wales Softball League Division 3 (Tier 2).
Monmouth Women’s team training takes place on Wednesday evenings at the Sports Ground from 6.30pm.
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