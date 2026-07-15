LYDNEY will face Monmouth in the championship final of The Forest of Dean Hundred on Sunday (July 19).
In a double-header at Monmouth, Ruardean Hill will take on Goodrich in the final of the plate competition.
Lydney booked their spot in the final by beating reigning champions Cinderford.
Cinderford had topped the ladder stage this term but went down to a five-wicket defeat at home.
After posting 121-7 from 100 balls, Cinderford battled hard but Lydney reached the target with 29 deliveries to spare.
Former Marches League champions Monmouth sealed their place in main final after a 53-run win at neighbouring Penallt & Redbrook last week.
Harry Hughes (32), Ben Lander (26), Matthew Jones (26), Osian Jones (21 not out) and captain Ben Pilot (19) all contributed to lift Monmouth to a challenging 160-5 in their semi-final.
The impressive Sam Uttley (3-16) was Monmouth’s most successful bowler as last year's runners-up restricted Penallt, who once enjoyed a stint in the Marches League, to 107-7 from their 100 deliveries.
Ruardean Hill booked their Plate final berth with a 46-run triumph at Parkend.
Adam Underwood (61), Sam Skelton (44) and Finley Jones (35 not out) propelled Ruardean to 170-3 from their 100 balls.
Parkend skipper Robbie Jones then hit 59, but tight bowling and sharp fielding from Ruardean kept the hosts to 124-7.
Goodrich reached the final after a six-wicket win at Aston Ingham.
Jack Lewis (81 not out) and Jack Waldis (4-25) shone for Goodrich in their Plate semi-final last Wednesday.
Angus Bartlett (94) led Aston to 183-6 but Lewis’ match-winning knock from just 38 balls, and 55 from Harry Porter swept Goodrich to the target with just four deliveries remaining.
Finals day is at Monmouth Sports Ground on Sunday with the Plate final at 1pm followed by the championship at 4pm.
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