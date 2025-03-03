Lydney’s miserable start to 2025 continued against a rejuvenated Chew Valley side as they went down 32-36.
Despite three tries from man of the match Rielly Scriven Lydney were second best and spurned numerous chances, writes Roger Pike.
Although they did pick up two bonus points the difference was in execution with Lydney again over playing with some poor options with the try line beckoning.
With the hosts looking very lacklustre, Chew soon scored following a kick to the corner.
It was 0-14 soon after when Dean Brooker picked the ball up in a ruck and ran straight through unopposed under the posts.
The hosts spun the ball and the classy Brad Dunn beat two defenders to score out wide, 5-14.
The hosts had a brief spell on the attack with a good break from Nelmes and Sleeman but another knock on stopped the momentum.
Lydney then picked up a yellow card for Hanslow and Chew took advantage, their big forwards easily driving over for 5-19.
Jake Hanley kicked for 8 -19 and when the visitors then received a yellow card for a high tackle deep into injury time Hanley opted to kick for the three points.
Following the halftime talk Lydney were out of the blocks but could not fashion a score and butchered some easy chances.
The hosts were also guilty of a huge penalty count, and Chew scored again for 11-24.
The hosts responded immediately and Scriven crossed and Hanley converted, 18 -24.
The Lydney defence was soon breeched again for18 -31.
Lydney were held up over the line and then conceded a try through soft defence for18 -36.
Further drives saw Scriven cross which Broady converted 25 – 36.
Scriven crashed over for his third try, Broady added the extras, and the game ended 32 -36.