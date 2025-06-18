ANTHONY James just missed out on a hat-trick as he took three wickets in what became a final devastating over for Aston Ingham at Thornbury.
Having won the toss and elected to bat, Thornbury went into the 40th over on 133-7 but five balls later, their innings was over.
James ended the day with five wickets and then added a quick-fire 71 to top score in the West of England Premier League Gloucestershire division match.
The South African opened the bowling with Mikey Gooch and claimed his first wicket with his sixth delivery.
Nic Merrin took the catch to dismiss Mike Mosses and make it 5-1.
Gooch then evened things up, catching Simon Weeks leg before with the fifth delivery of a maiden seventh over and 17-2.
James added his second wicket at the end of the next over when Merrin took another catch to put Thornbury on 24-3.
Thornbury put on 29 for the fourth wicket before Saiyajat Kenche went to a catch by Gus Carini-Roberts off the bowling of Simon Clark.
Sam Didcote made the 21st over a wicket maiden when James Tunnicliffe was caught by Dan Smith.
The home side were now 67-5 and that became 95-6 when Andy Weeks was bowled by Dan Smith with the opening delivery of the 30th over.
Clark claimed his second wicket when he bowled Arshid Mohammed in the 33rd to leave Thornbury on 105-7.
Thornbury added another 28 runs before James stepped up for the decisive 40th.
Josh Newton successfully defended the first ball but without score.
He skied the second ball which was gathered by Smith for 133-8.
Abdul Samad could not score from his first ball but he went to a catch by Dharzekanth Yoganadan from the next.
That brought Rhys Surman to the crease to face the fifth delivery of he over but the paceman shattered his wickets to end the innings.
James was straight into the fray, opening the batting with Gus Carini-Roberts.
The visitors could not have got off to a worse start when Carini-Roberts was bowled with the first ball of the innings by Samad.
James responded by taking six runs from the remaining deliveries.
Samad struck again in the third over, bowling Oliver Henson for six to make it 11-2.
Thornbury looked to be setting themselves up for a challenge when Merrin was bowled in the 10th over and Aston Ingham were 38-3.
Skipper Alex Gooding joined James in the middle and they put on aggressive show to carry their side across the line.
They needed fewer than 11 overs to make the 96 runs required and earn a seven-wicket victory.
They made double digit totals in five of the overs including two of 14.
James was at the crease for 79 minutes, with his total of 71 coming off 68 balls.
It included 12 fours and a six.
Gooding made his 44 in 42 minutes and required just 36 balls with 32 of his runs coming off boundaries.
The win moves them into fourth place in the table.
On Saturday (June 28), they welcome sixth-placed Langford to Stockings Field.
Aston Ingham: Gus Carini-Roberts, Oliver Henson, Anthony James, Nic Merrin, Alex Gooding, Dan Smith, Mikey Gooch, Dharzekanth Yoganadan, Sam Didcote, Simon Clark, Frankie Gooding.
