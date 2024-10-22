OLYMPIC medal sculler Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne raced to more success across the Atlantic on Saturday, in the world's biggest rowing race.
The St Weonards star teamed up again with Paris 2024 partner Becky Wilde to beat GB gold medal team-mates to the Women's Championship Double Sculls title in record style at the Head of the Charles in Boston, USA.
Mathilda – who raced with sister Charlotte at the Tokyo Olympics – became the first ever British mum to win an Olympic rowing medal when she stormed to bronze in Paris, having had son Freddie in summer 2022.
She fought her way back into the British team this year, and teamed with new cap Wilde took the second and last slot for Paris in May's last-chance qualifying regatta in Switzerland before pushing on to Olympic glory.
And the Leander/Upper Thames duo stormed it again in the US, taking class victory over the 2 3/4-mile Head of the Charles, which rivals the city's marathon as its biggest sporting event, attracting 8,000 rowers in 2,600 boats from 825 clubs on the water, and 400,000 spectators along the banks over three days of racing.
A superb start in their 22-boat category saw them reach the first timing mark in 4mins 02.8secs, 3.6 seconds quicker than US U23 international Sophia Calabrese and US international rock climber-turned-rower Sera Busse, with GB Olympic quadruple scull champions Lola Anderson and Hannah Scott third six seconds back.
The lead was seven seconds at the next mark (9.41.8) with their team-mates another two seconds back.
There was only one winner barring accidents at the final Cambridge Boat Club timing mark, reached in 14.40.5, where the gap was 11 seconds to the Americans and 16 to the Leander duo.
And three minutes later on the line, Mathilda and Becky were 14 seconds clear of Green Racing Vermont duo Calabrese and Busse, crossing in a course record 17.40.8, with their GB team-mates 25 seconds back pipped for bronze by a second by Irish internationals Mags Cremen and Aoife Casey.
Mathilda wasn't the only Wye rower medalling, with Monmouth RC's Jonathan Ferris helping London club Quintin take silver in the over-70 men's 8s in 18.02, 18 seconds behind Melbourne winners Upper Yarra.
The week previously, Monmouth RC's Al Butler and Hereford RC's Jamie Coombes also impressed taking third overall and the Intermediate doubles class in the 330-boat national Pairs Head on the Thames in London, finishing in 13.14 just 8.3secs behind the Greenbank Falmouth winners, and matching their third place the last time they raced it together, 11 years ago.